SEK TECH: SKE Encourages Responsible Vaping Through Official Recycling Channels

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its "START WITH SKE • GO GREEN" environmental initiative, leading vaping brand SKE has launched an in-store vape device recycling programme at its Manchester flagship store, encouraging consumers to return used SKE devices through official take-back channels for safe and responsible disposal.

Customers who bring their old SKE devices to the store can participate in the recycling programme and receive SKE-branded merchandise in return. The initiative is designed to provide consumers with a convenient and secure way to dispose of used vaping devices and batteries, while reducing environmental and safety risks associated with improper disposal.

Having established a long-standing presence in the UK market, SKE continues to focus on delivering vaping products that meet regulatory requirements and safety standards. Against the backdrop of the UK ban on single-use disposable vapes, which came into effect in the summer of 2025, SKE has upgraded its product portfolio with the introduction of the SKE Bar, a rechargeable, pre-filled pod system developed as a more sustainable and regulation-compliant successor to the brand's popular disposable product, the SKE Crystal Bar.

The SKE Bar was designed to address environmental concerns and safety issues associated with disposable devices, while continuing to meet consumer expectations for quality and usability. It maintains the familiar "crystal" aesthetic while introducing a structure that supports safer use and end-of-life handling.

One of the SKE Bar's key design features is its removable battery core, which allows users to easily separate the lithium battery from the outer shell and pod when the device reaches the end of its lifecycle. This design not only supports safer disposal but also aligns with EU and UK regulations that require small electronic devices to be constructed to include removable batteries, in order to facilitate collection and recycling.

The SKE Bar features pods containing a maximum of 2ml of e-liquid, with a nicotine strength not exceeding 20mg/ml. The replaceable pod system means the device is not classified as single-use, and therefore does not fall under the UK's disposable vape ban.

In addition, all SKE batteries undergo strict quality control and safety testing and are equipped with multiple protection mechanisms, including short-circuit and overcharge protection. The device features a 500mAh rechargeable battery with USB-C fast charging, supporting reliable and consistent performance.

Through both the design innovation behind the SKE Bar and the rollout of the "GO GREEN" recycling initiative at its Manchester flagship store, SKE aims to set a responsible example for the vaping industry. The company continues to focus not only on product quality and safety, but also on encouraging rational use, proper disposal, and environmentally conscious consumer habits.

SKE believes that responsible product design, combined with accessible recycling solutions, plays a critical role in supporting a safer and more sustainable vaping ecosystem for consumers, communities, and the environment.

