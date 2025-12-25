CGTN: China's Hottest Winter Party

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN's "China's Coldest City, Hottest Party" is a look at the rise in popularity of Dongbei, or China's Northeast, as a top winter destination. It is also the story of a region where snow and ice once felt like barriers to progress, but once harvested quickly proved to be catalysts for incredible progress and prosperity.

(Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OH_V73sexg)

Having previously been a major industrial powerhouse inside China, the region was now being left behind by the staggering rise of warmer regions and cities to the south. For over two decades, the revitalization of Dongbei has been a key national strategy in China. Brother Left and Right, as he is affectionately called by his fans, has witnessed the revitalization of Dongbei thanks to visionary government policies and the spirit of its people.

Watching him jump up and down on the stage, firing up crowds at Harbin's massive Ice and Snow World, it becomes clear why he is China's hottest wintertime influencer. Experiencing what might be the world's greatest winter party surrounded by larger-than-life ice sculptures certainly takes your breath away. It is no wonder why Dongbei is so popular in China these days, and why its people are so optimistic about the future.

Dongbei's revitalization is a success story, of a land reshaped by policy and a can-do attitude. Besides ice sculptures and winter parties, new industries and factories, as well as ski resorts, are also reshaping Dongbei. This boom in popularity and opportunity is solid proof that China's ice and snow economy is as valuable as a mountain of gold and silver. And there is no better time than now to go take a look for yourself.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OH_V73sexg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-chinas-hottest-winter-party-302649467.html