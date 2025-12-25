Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Prof. Dr. Dr. Andreas Pfützner: Geniale Lösung für Diabetiker!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.12.2025 15:48 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China's Hottest Winter Party

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN's "China's Coldest City, Hottest Party" is a look at the rise in popularity of Dongbei, or China's Northeast, as a top winter destination. It is also the story of a region where snow and ice once felt like barriers to progress, but once harvested quickly proved to be catalysts for incredible progress and prosperity.

(Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OH_V73sexg)

Having previously been a major industrial powerhouse inside China, the region was now being left behind by the staggering rise of warmer regions and cities to the south. For over two decades, the revitalization of Dongbei has been a key national strategy in China. Brother Left and Right, as he is affectionately called by his fans, has witnessed the revitalization of Dongbei thanks to visionary government policies and the spirit of its people.

Watching him jump up and down on the stage, firing up crowds at Harbin's massive Ice and Snow World, it becomes clear why he is China's hottest wintertime influencer. Experiencing what might be the world's greatest winter party surrounded by larger-than-life ice sculptures certainly takes your breath away. It is no wonder why Dongbei is so popular in China these days, and why its people are so optimistic about the future.

Dongbei's revitalization is a success story, of a land reshaped by policy and a can-do attitude. Besides ice sculptures and winter parties, new industries and factories, as well as ski resorts, are also reshaping Dongbei. This boom in popularity and opportunity is solid proof that China's ice and snow economy is as valuable as a mountain of gold and silver. And there is no better time than now to go take a look for yourself.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OH_V73sexg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-chinas-hottest-winter-party-302649467.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.