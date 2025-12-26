IRAEmpire has released a new and updated list of the best crypto IRA companies in the US to help consumers make better-informed decisions.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 26, 2025 / More Americans are rethinking how they approach retirement savings. Instead of relying solely on traditional assets like USD, stocks, and bonds, they're increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios. Digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained legitimacy as long-term stores of value, offering a new way to expand their investment strategy. As interest grows, people are searching for a tool to access the crypto markets, but not through a standard crypto exchange. They're turning to a Crypto IRA.

A Crypto IRA is a self-directed retirement account that allows investors to buy and hold cryptocurrencies within the same tax-advantaged framework as a traditional or Roth IRA. This means you can enjoy tax-deferred growth or even tax-free withdrawals, depending on your account type.

The challenge, however, lies in choosing the right platform. Not all crypto IRA companies offer the same features, fee structure, or security standards. Below is a breakdown of the Best Crypto IRA platform.

What Is a Crypto IRA and How Does It Work?

A Crypto IRA is a type of self-directed Individual Retirement Account (SDIRA) that allows you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets while maintaining the tax advantages of a traditional or Roth IRA. Instead of limiting your retirement savings to stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and USD, a Crypto IRA lets you diversify into cryptocurrencies.

Here's how it works: when you open a Crypto IRA through a trusted platform, your account is set up under an IRS-approved custodian. Depending on the type of account you choose, Traditional or Roth, your contributions, earnings, and withdrawals are treated differently for tax purposes:

Traditional Crypto IRA: Contributions may be tax-deductible, and your investments grow tax-deferred until you withdraw funds in retirement.

Roth Crypto IRA: Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, but all qualified withdrawals, including profits, are tax-free.

In both cases, the assets are secured with third-party US based custodians and third-party institutional storage providers.

Crypto IRAs give investors the ability to buy and hold popular digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano, among others, all within a retirement framework. This combination of diversification and long-term growth potential makes them an increasingly attractive option in 2026.

Who We Ranked Best Crypto IRA Companies

Not all Crypto IRA platforms are created equal. Some offer low fees and strong security, while others focus on tools, asset selection, or educational support. To help investors make informed choices, we evaluated dozens of providers and narrowed the list down to one.

Here are the key factors we used to determine the rankings:

1. Security & Custody Standards

Secure custody is our top priority, and we chose the company we believe offers the highest level of custody for client assets.

2. Upfront Fees

The best Crypto IRA companies clearly disclose all fees upfront - avoiding unexpected costs that surprise investors later. Unnecessary fees can erode long-term gains.

3. Platform Usability & Experience

Ease of use matters, especially for newcomers to digital assets. We prioritized platforms offering intuitive dashboards on both a mobile and desktop experience, real-time pricing, and 24/7 access across a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

4. Customer Service & Education

A quality Crypto IRA provider should help clients through setup, rollovers, and ongoing inquiries. We rated companies higher for offering responsive support.

5. Company Reputation & Trustworthiness

Finally, we considered each company's track record, customer reviews, and years in business.

After applying these standards, iTrustCapital stood out as the best overall crypto IRA platform for 2026 .

iTrustCapital (Ranked #1 - Best Overall Crypto IRA)

When it comes to combining security, and simplicity, iTrustCapital continues to lead the Crypto IRA industry. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Irvine, California, iTrustCapital has earned its reputation as the most trusted, largest, and user-friendly crypto IRA platform for long-term investors.

Why iTrustCapital Stands Out

iTrustCapital allows investors to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP - 24/7 inside a self-directed IRA. The platform offers one of the most competitive fee structures in the industry: 1% per transaction.

Security is a top priority. All crypto assets are secured with third-party institutional storage providers via Coinbase Custody / Fireblocks.

Ease of Use and Investor Education

The iTrustCapital dashboard is clean and intuitive, allowing users to monitor their portfolios, view real-time pricing on desktop and mobile, and execute orders instantly. The company also provides educational videos, tutorials, and live support.

The Verdict on iTrustCapital

With its unbeatable combination of low fees, top-tier security, award-winning customer service, and straightforward investing experience, iTrustCapital remains the #1 choice for crypto IRA investors in 2026. It's ideal for anyone who wants to diversify retirement savings into digital assets without sacrificing control, safety, or simplicity.

Benefits of Opening a Crypto IRA

As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature and rules become clearer, Crypto IRAs are emerging as a tax-efficient way to diversify your retirement portfolio.

1. Tax-Advantages

Either tax-deferred growth (Traditional IRA) or tax-free withdrawals (Roth IRA). This allows investors to accumulate long-term crypto gains without facing immediate capital gains taxes.

2. 24/7 Access To The Markets

Unlike the traditional stock market that is open 5 days a week for a limited number of hours, the crypto markets don't sleep. You can buy and sell anytime, anywhere.

3. Control

Crypto IRAs give you direct control over which assets you hold. This flexibility allows investors to respond to market changes and pursue long-term strategies.

4. Institutional Adoption

Large financial institutions are now embracing cryptocurrency. This global acceptance enhances the credibility and stability of crypto for individual investors.

How to Start a Crypto IRA (Step-by-Step Process)

Opening a Crypto IRA may sound technical, but the process is straightforward when you work with a reputable platform like iTrustCapital. Here's a simple step-by-step roadmap to help you get started confidently:

Step 1: Choose a Trusted Crypto IRA Platform

Begin by selecting a well-established platform. Leading providers, such as iTrustCapital, have built strong reputations for reliability and customer support. Compare their fee structures, supported cryptocurrencies, and security features before deciding.

Step 2: Open a Self-Directed IRA (SDIRA)

A Crypto IRA operates under a self-directed IRA, giving you the flexibility to invest in nontraditional assets like cryptocurrencies.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

You can fund your new Crypto IRA in one of three ways:

Rollover: Transfer funds from an old 401(k), 403(b), or employer-sponsored plan.

Transfer: Move assets directly from another IRA.

New Contribution: Make a fresh contribution within annual IRS limits ($7,500 for those under 50 and $8,600 for those 50 or older in 2026).

Step 4: Select and Purchase Cryptocurrencies

Once your account is funded, you can choose which digital assets to include, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano. Most platforms provide real-time access, allowing you to buy and sell 24/7 while keeping your holdings within the IRA's tax-advantaged structure.

Final Verdict: iTrustCapital Leads the Way

iTrustCapital's platform is built for long-term investors who value simplicity without compromising on institutional-level security. Whether you're rolling over an old 401(k) or opening a new IRA, iTrustCapital makes the process simple.

About IRAEmpire

IRAEmpire is a leading online resource dedicated to helping investors make smarter decisions about retirement planning, precious metals, and alternative investments. Built with a mission to simplify complex financial topics, IRAEmpire provides in-depth reviews, comparison guides, and educational content focused on Gold IRAs, Silver IRAs, and other self-directed retirement accounts.

The platform is designed for investors who want clarity, transparency, and unbiased insights before committing to a retirement strategy. Unlike generic finance sites, IRAEmpire specializes in the precious metals niche, ensuring that its articles, rankings, and company reviews are tailored specifically to the needs of retirement savers seeking stability in uncertain times.

iTrustCapital is a fintech software platform for alternative assets. iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. Conduct your own research and consult with a qualified legal, investment, or tax professional to assess your own risk tolerance prior to investing.

