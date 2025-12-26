Sembcorp Industries has closed a full buyout of a grid-connected solar facility in western India, adding a long-term contracted 300 MW asset to its renewable energy operations in the country.From pv magazine India Sembcorp Industries has completed the acquisition of a 300 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The Singapore-based group said it acquired a 100% stake in ReNew Sun Bright, which owns and operates the Fatehgarh solar project, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra, for approximately SGD 246 million ($191.6 million). The project achieved commercial operation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...