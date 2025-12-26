TOKYO, Dec 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (hereinafter, "DOCOMO") and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Inc (hereinafter, "NDV"), together with NTT FINANCE CORPORATION, are pleased to announce the establishment on January 1, 2026, of the DOCOMO Innovation Fund IV, L.P. (hereinafter, "DI4 Fund") with a fund size of 15 billion yen. The purpose of this fund is to strengthen the cooperation with venture companies that have promising services and technology.DOCOMO has been working to strengthen partnerships with startups possessing innovative technologies and novel business models through three funds: the DOCOMO Innovation Fund Partnership (hereinafter, "DI Fund") established in February 2013 (fund size: 10 billion yen), the DOCOMO Innovation Fund II, L.P. (hereinafter, "DI2 Fund") established in October 2017 (fund size: 15 billion yen), and the DOCOMO Innovation Fund III, L.P. (hereinafter, "DI3 Fund") established in April 2022 (fund size: 15 billion yen).The newly established DI4 Fund aims to help NTT DOCOMO Group achieve business growth through open innovation in the 2030s. As we continue to invest in startups in Japan and overseas, we will promote the creation of new businesses over the medium to long term through partnerships with NTT DOCOMO Group companies.As with the existing three funds, the DI4 Fund will be managed by NDV.Going forward, DOCOMO and NDV will continue to accelerate new businesses through investment and co-creation initiatives in promising startups, leading to the resolution of societal issues and the creation of new value.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.