Freitag, 26.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
DiagnosTear: Massentaugliche Diagnose Technologien!
26.12.2025 10:42 Uhr
141 Leser
Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Hosts European Children's Orthodontic Summit at Disneyland Paris

PARIS, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18, 2025, Smartee Denti-Technology successfully hosted the European Children's Orthodontic Summit at Disneyland Paris, bringing together 52 orthodontists from France, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Algeria, Tunisia, and Syria. The summit, centered on the theme "Achieving Success with Children Through Aligners," provided clinicians with both theoretical insights and practical guidance on integrating clear aligner therapy into early orthodontic treatment for young patients.

Smartee-hosted European Children's Orthodontic Summit at Disneyland Paris

Enhancing Pediatric Treatment with Disney's Magic: An Even More Interesting Treatment Experience

Smartee's pediatric orthodontic approach emphasizes a growth-based, staged treatment philosophy, integrating clear aligners, myofunctional trainers, and functional appliances into a unified system for treating young patients. Alongside this, patient engagement and compliance remain a core focus, especially in pediatric care.

Since launching its first early orthodontic product featuring officially licensed Disney character packaging in February 2022 in China, Smartee has gradually expanded its reach to 63 additional countries and regions worldwide starting in 2024. Smartee has effectively integrated Disney's beloved characters-including Elsa, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Stitch-into its pediatric orthodontic solutions. This collaboration, highlighted at the European Children's Summit held at Disneyland Paris, aims to make orthodontic treatment more engaging and emotionally resonant for young patients while maintaining clinical rigor.

By incorporating these characters, Smartee enhances the patient experience and fosters long-term treatment adherence, helping young patients feel more comfortable with their orthodontic journey. While the focus remains firmly on clinical effectiveness, this cross-industry partnership amplifies Smartee's commitment to making orthodontics more approachable without compromising its core treatment integrity.

Enhancing Pediatric Treatment with Officially Licensed Disney Character Packages

Shifting the Paradigm of Early Orthodontics: From "Treatment" to "Guidance"

The event brought together leading orthodontists, including Pascal Baron, Dimitri Pascual, Paulo Retto, Constance Laloze, Capucine Batut, and Anne-Claire Loiseau, to share clinical insights on early orthodontics.

Prof. Dr. Pascal Baron, a leading French orthodontist, stressed the importance of transitioning from traditional "treatment-focused" thinking to a "growth-guidance" approach. He explained that early orthodontics isn't just about shifting teeth but creating a balanced environment for the child's dynamic growth, where the alignment of the teeth, jaw, and facial structure is systematically supported.

"Early intervention plays a critical role in managing the development of the jaw and teeth," Dr. Adrien Bizet further supported this view, stating, "In this context, Smartee stands out in France for its integrated mandibular advancement systems, which make aligners a clinically relevant solution for managing mandibular retrognathia at an early stage."

Dr. Constance Laloze also highlighted the growing clinical attention on Smartee's early orthodontic solutions, "Smartee's progressive, programmable mandibular advancement-integrated directly into the aligner sequence-offers a level of biomechanical personalization and digital planning that remains rare among aligner systems, particularly for treating skeletal Class II cases in children and adolescents."

Advancing Clinical Collaboration in Pediatric Orthodontics Across Europe

This summit served not only as an academic exchange but also as a platform for fostering clinical collaboration and advancing early pediatric orthodontics across Europe. Smartee reaffirmed its commitment to evidence-based education and the advancement of clear aligner solutions for children and adolescents, while continuing to collaborate with clinicians, educators, and researchers to support the evolution of early orthodontic care across Europe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851938/Smartee_hosted_European_Children_s_Orthodontic_Summit_Disneyland_Paris.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851939/Enhancing_Pediatric_Treatment_Officially_Licensed_Disney_Character_Packages.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-hosts-european-childrens-orthodontic-summit-at-disneyland-paris-302649585.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
