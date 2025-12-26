HIROSHIMA, Japan, Dec 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) has been selected for the first time as an "A List" company in the "Water Security" category by CDP, an international non-profit organization in the environmental field. This recognition reflects the strong evaluation of Mazda Group's initiatives and disclosures related to water security.CDP is an independent non-profit organization which operates a global environmental disclosure system. Numerous companies, financial institutions, and municipalities utilize CDP's system to manage their environmental impact. For the 2025 assessment, over 24,800 companies worldwide responded to CDP's disclosure requests, prompted by over 640 financial institutions representing more than $127 trillion in assets.In automobile manufacturing, water is indispensable for applications such as cooling (e.g., cooling furnaces in casting processes), dilution (e.g., diluting concentrated cutting fluids or cleaning solutions in machining processes), and washing (e.g., cleaning vehicle bodies in painting processes). Therefore, water security initiatives are necessary to address future risks such as water scarcity and rising water prices.Mazda has pursued the following principles: "Fully utilize water without any waste as a valuable resource that is a natural blessing" and "Circulate water as a valuable resource that is a natural blessing by treating used water so that it is the same quality as before it was used and returning it to nature." The Company aims to achieve water resource regeneration and circulation initiatives at its domestic model plant* by 2030 and across its global production processes by 2050.To achieve these goals, Mazda has set a target to reduce the total volume of water intake across the entire group in Japan by 38% in fiscal year 2030, compared to fiscal year 2013, and has been steadfastly taking actions aimed at reducing annual water intake by 2%, through expanding the use of rainwater and recycled water. As a result, a 37% reduction was achieved in fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2013. These efforts, among others, are believed to have contributed to the A List rating this time.Mazda will continue striving to conserve water resources, a natural blessing, and contribute to protecting the global environment and building a prosperous society while seeking harmony with nature.Water Resource Conservation Initiatives: www.mazda.com/en/sustainability/environment/resource-circulation/head07Signing/Participation in the Initiative and External Recognition: www.mazda.com/en/sustainability/initiatives-recognition/*The plant that implements new initiatives ahead of others.Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.