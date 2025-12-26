TOKYO, Dec 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today launched a content curation media platform, Discover Honda, on its corporate information website(1). Discover Honda is a media platform that holistically curates and clearly communicates a wide range of Honda initiatives, including Honda products, technologies, designs, and the thoughts of Honda associates who create them, as well as various corporate activities including the environment, safety and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.Discover Honda URL:https://global.honda/jp/discover/ (Japanese) https://global.honda/en/discover/ (English)Key features of Discover HondaDiscover Honda is a newly created media platform that curates (gathers) and posts articles from multiple Honda owned media(2) platforms that currently exist within the Honda corporate information website. This will enable users to access articles that were previously scattered across various owned media in one place and in a timely manner. In addition, Discover Honda will share feature articles which will compile multiple articles related to certain selected themes. For example, by selecting a single product as a theme, the feature article will enable readers to explore a series of articles written about the product from different aspects, such as technologies, designs and the thoughts of Honda associates who were involved in the development of the product. Feature articles on Discover Honda are designed to enable the readers to gain a deeper and more multifaceted understanding of the particular themes.At its launch, Discover Honda is featuring two special articles: one on the all-new Prelude, which went on sale in Japan in September of this year, and the other on electric motorcycles. New feature articles are scheduled to be added on monthly basis.Concept of Discover HondaThe concept behind Discover Honda is creating a ?march? (marketplace) for Honda content. Just like march? or farmers' market brings together a wide variety of desirable items ranging from fresh foods to home goods and handmade items, Discover Honda was created with an image of a place where users can encounter articles on diverse themes and perspectives related to Honda.In addition to its motorcycle, automobile, power products and aviation businesses, Honda is engaging in a wide range of initiatives as a comprehensive mobility company, including the development of cutting-edge space and robotics technologies, environment and safety initiatives, taking on challenges in motorsports, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. By featuring articles that introduce such a wide range of activities, Discover Honda will strive to become a media platform where users can discover a variety of attractive facets of Honda ? just like people finding a variety of attractive items at a marketplace.?This new content curation media platform was named ?Discover Honda? based on the desire of Honda for more people to visit this media site, explore the diverse activities Honda is involved in, and discover new facets of Honda.? ?With participation of designers from the Honda Design team, the Discover Honda site was designed with a main color of orange that evokes a vibrant image, freshness, and positive energy of the marketplace. The Discover Honda logo features multiple cubes within the initial letter D, representing diverse themes users can encounter through this platform, and one of the cubes incorporates the Honda Red.?Why Honda created Discover HondaSince 2020, as a part of its corporate information website, Honda has been operating ?Honda Stories,? as one of the owned media platforms that communicates the current initiatives and future vision of Honda. It introduces Honda initiatives from the past, present and future, including the underlying thoughts and passions of each initiative, through interviews with Honda associates, executives and other stakeholders.In addition to Honda Stories, Honda has been communicating a wide range of information through multiple owned media platforms:?Honda Technology? introduces Honda technologies with more technical insights.?Honda Design? introduces initiatives related to design works?Motorsports? and ?HRC??introduce various Honda initiatives in motorsports?Honda Sports Challenge??introduces various Honda corporate sports activities.The use of multiple owned media platforms has enabled Honda to present a single theme from multiple perspectives. However, having multiple owned media platforms created a challenge, making it difficult for users to find related articles on the same theme all at once. To address this challenge, Honda launched Discover Honda, a new content curation media platform that enables users to find related articles from multiple Honda owned media while leveraging the unique expertise of each medium.Initially, Discover Honda will primarily curate content from Honda Stories, Honda Technology, Honda Design, Motorsports, HRC, and Honda Sports Challenge. Moving forward, Honda is planning to expand the range of owned media included in the curation.(1) Honda corporate information website URL:?https://global.honda/jp/ (Japanese), https://global.honda/en/(English)(2) Media produced and operated by HondaSource: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.