26.12.2025 11:48 Uhr
Canton Fair's December Industry Thematic Event Focuses on Lighting, Electrical, Hardware, and Tools

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canton Fair has expanded its digital capabilities to boost high-quality foreign trade by introducing its year-round online platform featuring monthly industry themes. The December edition focuses on the Light & Electrical and Hardware & Tool categories, creating a central gateway for international buyers seeking new products and reliable suppliers. The platform invites industry professionals across global markets to access the digital showcase and discover new avenues for cooperation.


The Industry Thematic Event brings together a whole online sourcing chain through four integrated sections: Hot Products, Selected Exhibitors, Sourcing Request, and Industry Events, covering product exploration, supplier evaluation, demand posting, and engagement with industry insights. This structure is designed to facilitate matchmaking between buyers and suppliers, thereby enhancing the efficiency of cross-border business interactions.

In this month, the Hot Products section spotlights key offerings across Lighting Equipment, Electronic and Electrical Products, New Energy Resources, Tools, and Hardware.

Energy-efficient LED solutions and IoT-ready intelligent lighting systems anchor the lighting display. A top Foshan enterprise showcases its innovative series using Rayleigh scattering and nanotech to mimic natural sky spectra, with AI-personalized scenes via mobile app.

Power and network cables in accordance with standards in Europe, Africa, and other regions are complemented by IoT terminals designed for increasingly connected buildings.

Solar tools, storage batteries, and photovoltaic connectors reflect rising demand for adaptable new-energy applications. A Nasdaq-listed company showcases its new commercial & industrial energy storage system and 24.8%-efficiency N-type PV modules with robust adaptability.

Industrial hand tools, longer-endurance cordless power tools, and advanced fasteners round out the Tools and Hardware lineup.

The Selected Exhibitors section highlights companies with strong research capabilities, recognized international certifications, reliable supply chains, and overseas project experience. Emphasis on patented technologies, intelligent production systems, and green manufacturing practices helps buyers make informed decisions and progress quickly toward product sampling.

In the Sourcing Request section, overseas buyers post detailed sourcing specifications, including quantities, delivery timelines, and compliance standards, while suppliers can respond directly, expediting conversion of sourcing intent into viable transactions. Complementing these functions, the Industry Events section reviews product launches and application cases at the 138th Canton Fair, offering latest innovation and real projects for buyers' reference.

With continuous online operation and monthly industry thematic events, the Canton Fair strengthens precision matching, extends product exposure, and let Chinese manufacturing better meet global demand.

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851950/image_969985_34836801.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canton-fairs-december-industry-thematic-event-focuses-on-lighting-electrical-hardware-and-tools-302649597.html

