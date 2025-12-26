Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) - Quantum International Corporation (OTCID: QUAN) today announced the launch the expansion of its privacy and security product portfolio with the introduction of GhostDrop and GhostSignal, extending the Company's existing GhostLine platform into a broader, purpose-built security suite.

GhostLine, which is already available, is a browser-based, serverless messaging application designed for private, temporary communication. The platform enables end-to-end encrypted conversations without user accounts, centralized servers, or stored message histories, addressing growing demand for privacy-first communication tools.

Building on this foundation, Quantum is introducing two complementary applications focused on secure data transfer and personal safety awareness.

GhostDrop is a one-time encrypted file and message delivery tool designed for secure, non-persistent sharing. Content is encrypted client-side and delivered through a single-use link. Once accessed, files and messages are automatically destroyed, eliminating long-term storage and significantly reducing residual data exposure.

GhostSignal is a personal safety and check-in application designed for situations in which a user may be unable to respond. The app allows users to set scheduled check-ins or safety timers. If a check-in is missed, GhostSignal automatically notifies designated trusted contacts with the user's last known location, time of last update, and device status. Alerts escalate in stages and incorporate safeguards to reduce false notifications. GhostSignal is not an emergency service, but a supplemental safety tool intended to help others act quickly when communication unexpectedly stops.

"With GhostLine already in the market, the addition of GhostDrop and GhostSignal expands our security offering while keeping each product narrowly focused on a specific use case," said Justin Waiau, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum International Corp. "Together, these applications reflect a consistent design philosophy centered on minimal data retention, user control, and practical privacy."

Quantum International Corp. continues to evaluate distribution, integration, and monetization strategies for the GhostLine security suite as part of its broader technology roadmap.

Terms of Service (Summary)

No Accounts or Data Storage: GhostLine, GhostDrop and GhostSignal does not collect, log, or store user data, messages, or files. All communication is device-to-device. User Responsibility: Users are responsible for shared content and compliance with local laws. Security Disclaimer: While GhostLine, GhostDrop and GhostSignal employs strong encryption, no system can guarantee absolute security. Compromised devices may still expose data. Prohibited Use: Use of GhostLine, GhostDrop and GhostSignal for illegal activity, harassment, or rights violations is strictly prohibited. No Warranty: GhostLine, GhostDrop and GhostSignal is provided "as is," without guarantees regarding uptime, delivery, or compatibility. Terms Updates: Quantum International Corporation may revise these terms; continued use indicates acceptance of updates.

About Quantum International Corporation

Quantum International Corporation is a technology innovator focused on developing decentralized infrastructure and intelligent Web3 solutions. Through platforms like GhostLine, GhostDrop and GhostSignal, Quantum International empowers users to engage with blockchain technology in smarter, more accessible, and human-centered ways - bridging the gap between innovation and everyday usability.

Welcome to a New Era of App Development - Join the Revolution.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279070

Source: Quantum International Corp