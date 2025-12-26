Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
DiagnosTear: Massentaugliche Diagnose Technologien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
23.12.25 | 21:59
263,70 Euro
+0,02 % +0,05
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
263,70264,1023.12.
0,0000,00023.12.
PR Newswire
26.12.2025 13:06 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crayola Launches Global McDonald's Happy Meal Experience That's Out-of-This-World

Vibrant collaboration helps kids' creativity take flight in more than 60 countries transforming everyday family moments into imaginative journeys

EASTON, Pa., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola has teamed up with McDonald's for the first time on a global scale with a new Happy Meal experience to propel kids' imagination into orbit and transform the universe into a canvas for creativity.

McDonald's Crayola Happy Meal

The Happy Meal features an exclusive lineup of co-branded, space-themed activity kits and toys designed to encourage hands-on creative moments that the whole family can share. The limited-edition Planet McDonald's Happy Meal is rolling out at participating McDonald's restaurants in more than 60 countries in EMEA, the UK, Asia, and Canada, with availability varying by market through March 2026 while supplies last.

The campaign also incorporates an interactive digital experience in which kids can scan their creations and watch them come to life in a vibrant space-themed environment filled with opportunities to explore, learn, and create even more.

"Crayola's mission has always been to inspire and empower creative exploration, discovery, and self-expression in every child. This partnership with McDonald's brings that mission to life in a bold, unexpected way," said Anna Roca, head of Global Partnerships at Crayola. "We're thrilled to collaborate with McDonald's to transform one of the most beloved family experiences-the Happy Meal-into an imaginative journey, bringing more creative moments into everyday activities. Together, we're empowering kids to take a giant leap into creativity and fill the universe with color."

The Happy Meal boxes and campaign advertising showcase imaginative illustrations created by children, celebrating the authentic creativity that fuels the campaign. And, in a first for Crayola, the leader in children's creative expression products has become a supplier of colored pencils for McDonald's. Another distinct element of the program is the integration of Crayola's creative IP across all marketing touchpoints. The collaboration also supports parents' desire for meaningful, hands-on play while offering their children a way to extend their creative adventure into the digital universe.

"At McDonald's, we're always looking for ways to create fun, surprising, and engaging experiences that connect with families in meaningful ways. This unique partnership with Crayola allows us to deliver personalized, interactive experiences that connect culture and creativity through a space-themed journey that puts kids in control of their own narrative," said Sheila Hamilton, Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing from McDonald's.

Media Contact:
Constance Walker
Crayola
cwalker@crayola.com

Crayola Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851296/Crayola_x_McD_Happy_Meal.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389234/CrayolaLogo_R_RGB_no_shadow_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crayola-launches-global-mcdonalds-happy-meal-experience-thats-out-of-this-world-302648975.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.