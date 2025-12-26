Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
DiagnosTear: Massentaugliche Diagnose Technologien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.12.2025 14:00 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phemex Upgrades RPI Ecosystem, Setting New Liquidity Benchmarks Across 210+ Pairs

APIA, Samoa, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has announced a major upgrade to its Retail Price Improvement (RPI) order system. By deepening strategic ties with top-tier institutional liquidity partners, the enhanced RPI ecosystem now delivers market-leading depth that significantly outperforms industry benchmarks.


Latest data from a comprehensive market audit conducted in late 2025 reveals that the RPI upgrade has triggered a massive surge in liquidity across Phemex's core assets. Based on internal comparative research of public order book depth (±0.1% from mid-price) relative to top-tier exchange averages:

  • BTCUSDT: Liquidity depth is now 2x the standard industry benchmark.
  • ETHUSDT: Liquidity has reached a staggering 5x the average market liquidity.
  • SOLUSDT: Liquidity has climbed to 5.5x compared to high-performance market standards.
  • Top 12 Trading Pairs: Aggregate liquidity consistently tracks at 3x the baseline of top-tier exchange requirements.

RPI orders are specifically engineered as Maker orders for retail customers (non-API manual traders). This upgrade ensures a much denser order book and more aggressive pricing, narrowing spreads and providing "price improvement" that often exceeds the visible order book.

By ensuring that RPI orders interact exclusively with the retail maker liquidity - effectively bypassing high-frequency API algorithms - Phemex's upgraded RPI has allowed the platform to maintain a competitive edge in liquidity across more than 210 trading pairs. This reinforces Phemex's commitment to providing a transparent and high-performance environment where retail users can trade with the same precision and execution quality as institutional giants.

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit:https://phemex.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-upgrades-rpi-ecosystem-setting-new-liquidity-benchmarks-across-210-pairs-302649630.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.