Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 26, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the third quarter 2025 ("3Q25") of $4.2 million, or $1.53 per share compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $1.42 per share for the second quarter of 2025 ("2Q25"), and net income of $3.7 million, or $1.37 per share for the third quarter of 2024 ("3Q24"). Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $11.8 million or $4.32 per share, compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $9.5 million, or $3.47 per share.

The Company also announced that is has adopted and received non-objection from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (the "Federal Reserve") for a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (approximately 271,438 shares). The new repurchase program will expire on December 31, 2026, unless extended by the Board of Directors pursuant to further non-objection from the Federal Reserve. Repurchases may be made in the open market, through private transactions, or under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, at the Company's discretion. The amount and timing will depend on market conditions, share availability, stock price, capital needs, and financial performance.

2025 Third Quarter and Year to Date Highlights

Increasing Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.64% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.59% for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, ROAA was 1.63% when compared to 1.47% for 2024 for the same period in 2024.

Net Interest Income ("NII") Improvement - NII for the third quarter of 2025 improved $510 thousand or 5.8%, when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Year-to-date NII for 2025 was $26.1 million and is $3.9 million, or 17.6% higher than in 2024. For 2025, higher interest income coupled with lower cost of funds resulted in a net interest margin of 3.79% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.47% for the same period in 2024.

Deposit and Loan Growth - Strategic initiatives have driven both deposit and loan growth over the past 12 months. Average deposit balances increased 6.0% while average loans grew 8.2% in third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

Strong and Stable Liquidity and Capital - The Company's liquidity ratio (cash and unencumbered debt securities/total deposits) was 34.59% as of September 30, 2025, as compared to 32.65% as of September 30, 2024. The leverage ratio, Tier 1 Capital to average assets, was 13.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 12.86% for the same period in 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program - The Company's existing stock repurchase program has been fulfilled which resulted in the repurchase of 300,050 shares of common stock since September 2011. The new stock repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding common stock which is approximately 271,438 shares.

Chief Executive Officer and President, M. Dean Lewis commented, "Seasonal economic activity on the Delmarva Peninsula drove strong deposit growth this quarter and contributed to the Bank surpassing $1 billion in total assets for the first time in our history. Reaching this milestone reflects the strategic and profitable growth we've achieved. As a result of well-managed growth and strong financial performance, we have been able to complete the current stock repurchase program and initiate a new repurchase program for up to 10% of common shares outstanding. This stock repurchase program underscores our commitment to disciplined capital management and returning value to our stockholders, while maintaining the capital strength necessary to support continued growth and meet regulatory requirements."

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $4.2 million for 3Q25, as compared to $3.9 million for 2Q25 and $3.7 million for 3Q24. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Net interest income $ 9,236,650 $ 8,133,679 $ 8,726,865 13.6 % 5.8 % Provision for credit losses 400,000 - 401,000 - (0.2 ) Noninterest income 1,223,011 935,684 959,886 30.7 27.4 Noninterest expense 4,697,079 4,227,500 4,361,189 11.1 7.7 Income before income taxes 5,362,582 4,841,863 4,924,562 10.8 8.9 Income tax expense 1,193,500 1,093,500 1,061,500 9.1 12.4 Net income $ 4,169,082 $ 3,748,363 $ 3,863,062 6.4 % 7.9 % Yield on earning assets 4.99 % 4.78 % 5.01 % 21 bp (1 )bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.79 1.92 1.80 (13 ) (1 ) Net interest margin 3.84 3.58 3.84 26 - Return on average assets 1.64 1.59 1.61 5 3 Return on average equity 13.27 13.43 12.84 (16 ) 43 Efficiency ratio 44.89 % 46.60 % 45.02 % (171 )bp (13 )bp

Net interest income increased $510 thousand, or 5.8% in 3Q25, as compared to 2Q25, due to increases in interest income on deposits with other banks of $278 thousand, interest on investment securities of $239 thousand and interest and fee income on loans of $97 thousand. The improvement in interest income was primarily due to increases in the average balance of deposits with other banks of $28.5 million and investment securities of $16.6 million. The higher interest income on loans in 3Q25 was due to a combination of higher average balances in residential real estate loans of $4.1 million, and an improved yield on commercial real estate loans of 4 bps. Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 13.6% in 3Q25, as compared to 3Q24, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $49.2 million coupled with an increase in loan yields by 28 bps. In addition, the average balance on investment securities increased $27.4 million and the average yield on these securities improved 74 bps.

Provision expense for credit losses was $400 thousand for 3Q25, compared to $401 thousand for 2Q25 and $0 for 3Q24.Loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.15% at the end of 3Q25, when compared to 0.89% at the end of 2Q25 and 0.65% at the end of 3Q24. The decrease in loans past due 30 days or more when compared to 2Q25, was the result of one loan in the amount of $4.5 million which became current in 3Q25. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded three charge-offs totaling $98 thousand. These charge-offs are long standing credits with minimal balances and had a positive impact on the improved credit metrics when compared to 3Q24, along with overall enhanced workout efforts by the Company's credit department during 2025.

Noninterest income increased in 3Q25 by $263 thousand, or 27.4%, as compared to 2Q25, and increased $287 thousand, or 30.7%, as compared to 3Q24. The increase in 3Q25 when compared to both the 2Q25 and 3Q24 was primarily due to the sale of an equity investment by the Company that resulted in a gain of $243 thousand. In addition, the purchase of $5 million in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") in 2Q25 provided higher noninterest income in 3Q25 when compared to prior quarters.

Noninterest expense increased by $336 thousand, or 7.7% in 3Q25, as compared to 2Q25. The increase was primarily related to higher employee benefits costs of $259 thousand, along with higher salaries and wages expense of $96 thousand. The increase in employee benefits in 3Q25 consisted of higher health insurance claims, payroll taxes and non-qualified deferred compensation expense. Noninterest expenses increased in 3Q25 by $470 thousand, or 11.1%, as compared to 3Q24, which primarily related to higher data processing costs due to a core conversion upgrade in late 2024, higher salaries to remain competitive in the current labor market, and the addition of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia which increased overall operating costs.

Quarterly per share data and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.53 $ 1.37 $ 1.42 11.9 % 8.0 % Dividends paid per common share 0.37 0.36 0.37 2.8 - Dividend payout ratio 24.16 26.20 26.07 (7.8 ) (7.3 ) Book value per common share at period end 47.06 42.16 45.17 11.6 4.2 Book value per common share excluding OCI 48.94 44.86 47.84 9.1 2.3 Market value at period end $ 56.00 $ 48.99 $ 55.00 14.3 % 1.8 % Number of shares repurchased 7,500 14,904 119 (7,404 ) 7,381 Repurchase amount $ 394,275 $ 658,757 $ 5,968 (40.1 )% 6,506.5 % Average repurchase price $ 52.57 $ 44.20 $ 50.15 18.9 % 4.8 %

Year to Date Results of Operations

Net income was $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.2 million, or 23.3%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Results of Operations Net interest income $ 9,236,650 $ 8,133,679 13.6 % $ 26,100,016 $ 22,187,674 17.6 % Provision for credit losses 400,000 - - 1,200,000 550,000 118.2 Noninterest income 1,223,011 935,684 30.7 4,067,990 2,626,131 54.9 Noninterest expense 4,697,079 4,227,500 11.1 13,771,651 12,069,151 14.1 Income before income taxes 5,362,582 4,841,863 10.8 15,196,355 12,194,654 24.6 Income tax expense 1,193,500 1,093,500 9.1 3,440,000 2,657,000 29.5 Net income $ 4,169,082 $ 3,748,363 11.2 % $ 11,756,355 $ 9,537,654 23.3 % Yield on earning assets 4.99 % 4.78 % 21 bp 4.95 % 4.67 % 28 bp Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.79 1.92 (13 ) 1.80 1.88 (8 ) Net interest margin 3.84 3.58 26 3.79 3.47 32 Return on average assets 1.64 1.59 5 1.63 1.47 16 Return on average equity 13.27 13.43 (16 ) 13.03 11.72 131 Efficiency ratio 44.89 % 46.60 % (171 )bp 45.65 % 47.92 % (227 )bp

Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 17.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and lower interest income on deposits with other banks. The average balance of loans in 2025 increased $57.5 million and total loan yields improved 21 bps, when compared to 2024. In addition, the average balance of investment securities increased $18.5 million, and yields improved 59 bps, when compared to the prior year. Deposit costs increased $407 thousand, or 5.4%, in the first nine months of 2025, the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $51.1 million and partially offset by a 12 bps reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.

The allowance for credit losses was 0.73% of total loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.63% as of September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, of $1.2 million was the result of loan growth, aging within the loan portfolio and the updated change to the qualitative factors in the CECL model in 2025.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased by $1.4 million, or 54.9%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. The increase related to the gain on sale was partially offset by lower net BOLI income of $444 thousand related to death insurance proceeds received in 2024, and an increase in realized losses of $394 thousand in 2025 due to the sale of certain investment securities as part of a swap loss trade. Other sources of noninterest income improved in 2025, compared to 2024, related to debit card interchange fees and other banking service charges.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased $1.7 million, or 14.1% as compared to the same period in 2024, and is primarily the result of increased costs for data processing of $661 thousand, salary and wages of $649 thousand and employee benefits of $153 thousand. The increase in data processing expense was related to a core system conversion in 4Q24. Higher compensation and employee benefit expenses related to talent acquisition and higher salaries and wages paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Other operating costs increased by $239 thousand, which related to increases in professional fees, statement and postage expenses, and the addition of the Cape Charles, Virginia branch in the second quarter of 2025 which increased overall operation costs.

Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Per Share Data Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.53 $ 1.37 11.9 % $ 4.32 $ 3.47 24.5 % Dividends paid per common share 0.37 0.36 2.8 1.10 1.06 3.8 Market value at period end $ 56.00 $ 48.99 14.3 % $ 56.00 $ 48.99 14.3 % Book value per common share at period end $ 47.06 $ 42.16 11.6 % $ 47.06 $ 42.16 11.6 % Book value per common share excluding OCI $ 48.94 $ 44.86 9.1 % $ 48.94 $ 44.86 9.1 % Dividend payout ratio 24.16 % 26.20 % (204.4 )bp 25.48 % 39.41 % (1,392.8 )bp Number of shares repurchased 7,500 14,904 (49.7 )% 11,360 27,358 (58.5 )% Repurchase amount 394,275 658,757 (40.1 ) $ 583,552 $ 1,218,804 (52.1 ) Average repurchase price 52.57 44.20 18.9 % $ 51.37 $ 44.55 15.3 %

Financial Condition

Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of September 30, 2025. The Company's financial condition at quarter end or for the quarter ended is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Financial Condition Assets $ 1,014,553,046 $ 960,036,763 $ 968,447,227 5.7 % 4.8 % Cash and unencumbered debt securities 305,206,210 274,770,147 254,574,943 11.1 19.9 Loans 643,501,899 593,282,065 645,435,644 8.5 (0.3 ) Deposits 882,229,278 841,681,720 841,657,576 4.8 4.8 Interest-bearing deposits 624,582,987 573,014,618 591,756,470 9.0 5.5 Stockholders' equity $ 127,726,914 $ 114,938,427 $ 122,940,229 11.1 % 3.9 % Common stock outstanding 2,714,376 2,753,894 2,721,876 (39,518 ) (7,500 ) Stockholders' equity / assets 12.59 % 11.97 % 12.69 % 62 bp (11 )bp Average assets $ 1,001,754,848 $ 943,588,541 $ 954,686,841 6.2 % 4.9 % Average loans 646,134,164 596,968,941 643,082,312 8.2 0.5 Average deposits 873,171,981 823,712,553 830,206,285 6.0 5.2 Average stockholders' equity $ 124,623,010 $ 111,652,193 $ 120,687,564 11.6 % 3.3 % Average stockholders' equity / assets 12.28 % 11.83 % 12.46 % 45 bp (18 )bp Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 13.26 % 12.86 % 13.64 % 40 bp (38 )bp

The Company's deposits increased $40.6 million, or 4.8% when compared to the end of 2Q25. The Company usually experiences peak deposit balances at the end of the third quarter due to the seasonal tourism economy in our markets. The Company's deposits increased by $40.5 million, or 4.8% when compared to the end of 3Q24. The increase in deposits since last year has been the result of concerted efforts to grow core deposit relationships within current and newly expanded markets, such as Northampton County, Virginia.

The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 3Q25, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $223.0 million, which represents 25.3% of total deposits, as compared to $207.8 million or 24.7% as of 2Q25 and $233.2 million or 27.7% of total deposits as of 3Q24. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $157.3 million as of 3Q25, as compared to $131.2 million and $122.2 million as of 2Q25 and 3Q24, respectively.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 3Q25 and equaled 34.6% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Liquidity Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits 34.59 % 32.65 % 30.25 % 194 bp 435 bp Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 9.15 12.22 10.54 (307 ) (139 ) Loans / deposits 72.94 70.49 76.69 245 (375 ) Average loans / average deposits 74.00 72.47 77.46 153 (346 ) Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 29.20 31.92 29.69 (272 ) (49 ) Non-maturity deposits / total deposits 54.71 52.70 54.55 201 16 Time deposits / total deposits 16.08 % 15.38 % 15.76 % 70 bp 32 bp

Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank can borrow up to $241.7 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during for the first nine months of 2025 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $13.4 million, or 2.1%, since December 31, 2024. Loan growth of $50.2 million, or 8.5%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan originations and maturities within the current interest rate environment over the last 12 months have expanded the yield on loans from 5.38% in 3Q24 to 5.66% in 3Q25. Loan yields increased 1 bps in 3Q25 as compared to 2Q25.

Overall loan performance remains strong despite inflation and a high-interest rate environment. Credit quality metrics at the end of 3Q25 significantly improved due to one borrowing relationship of $4.5 million that was current as of September 30, 2025, but was over 30 days past due as of June 30, 2025. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 Prior

Year Prior

Quarter Asset Quality Data Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.73 % 0.63 % 0.73 % 10 bp -bp Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.01 - 1 Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans 0.15 0.64 0.89 (49 ) (74 ) Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.19 % 0.05 % 0.18 % 14 bp 1 bp

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,806,902 $ 5,780,779 $ 30,736,931 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 100,206,048 74,169,942 100,294,437 Cash and cash equivalents 106,012,950 79,950,721 131,031,368 Investment securities available for sale (at fair value) 200,617,237 159,645,861 161,959,717 Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost) 18,638,879 26,075,849 34,025,737 Equity securities, at fair value 552,133 748,833 748,833 Restricted securities 675,800 616,300 616,300 Loans held for investment 643,501,899 630,104,443 593,282,065 Less: allowance for credit losses (4,636,031 ) (3,909,921 ) (3,741,354 ) Loans, net 638,865,868 626,194,522 589,540,711 Accrued interest receivable 2,500,425 2,724,206 2,216,661 Prepaid expenses 513,022 670,623 427,381 Other real estate owned, net - - 392,206 Premises and equipment, net 16,283,151 12,895,314 12,996,732 Computer software, net 97,697 142,306 138,482 Deferred income taxes, net 1,259,112 3,421,606 2,379,786 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 27,930,725 22,238,791 22,071,866 Other assets 606,047 1,606,645 1,490,983 Total assets $ 1,014,553,046 $ 936,931,577 $ 960,036,763 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 257,646,291 $ 244,885,756 $ 268,667,102 Interest-bearing deposits 624,582,987 573,512,049 573,014,618 Total deposits 882,229,278 818,397,805 841,681,720 Accrued interest payable 640,923 691,374 728,709 Accrued expenses 1,182,624 1,011,503 563,237 Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits 1,461,879 1,341,748 1,223,129 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 950,247 574,247 513,347 Other liabilities 361,181 404,918 388,194 Total liabilities 886,826,132 822,421,595 845,098,336 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 2,712,011 2,725,736 2,726,536 Additional paid in capital 208,281 909,513 945,109 Retained earnings 129,933,753 121,173,185 118,633,925 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax (5,127,131 ) (10,298,452 ) (7,367,143 ) Total stockholders' equity 127,726,914 114,509,982 114,938,427 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,014,553,046 $ 936,931,577 $ 960,036,763 Period-end common shares outstanding 2,714,376 2,725,736 2,726,536 Book value per common share $ 47.06 $ 42.01 $ 42.16

Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 9,212,728 $ 8,095,537 $ 27,026,435 $ 23,689,379 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 840,286 493,950 2,200,882 1,524,088 Mortgage-backed debt securities 929,595 668,685 2,474,959 1,837,673 State and municipal debt securities 85,655 98,281 270,199 297,100 Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 921,017 1,461,829 2,113,866 2,418,586 Total interest income 11,989,281 10,818,282 34,086,341 29,766,826 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,752,631 2,684,603 7,986,325 7,579,152 Total interest expense 2,752,631 2,684,603 7,986,325 7,579,152 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,236,650 8,133,679 26,100,016 22,187,674 Provision for credit losses 400,000 - 1,200,000 550,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 8,836,650 8,133,679 24,900,016 21,637,674 NONINTEREST INCOME Debit card interchange fees, net 222,456 200,139 646,055 572,446 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 172,384 196,599 527,344 552,735 Merchant payment processing, net 142,091 154,567 282,663 316,532 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 42,027 57,946 127,099 169,972 Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance annuities 260,867 207,287 682,466 342,538 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds - - - 783,787 Dividends 11,107 11,250 44,378 46,780 Loss on disposition of investment securities (4,187 ) (2,098 ) (765,120 ) (370,919 ) Gain on disposition of fixed assets 15,400 - 1,952,838 - Other noninterest income 360,866 121,152 570,267 212,260 Total noninterest income 1,223,011 935,684 4,067,990 2,626,131 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and wages 2,072,766 1,859,963 5,969,568 5,320,246 Employee benefits 703,448 682,282 1,789,220 1,636,191 Occupancy expense 279,614 272,333 879,032 818,927 Furniture and equipment expense 231,203 200,944 647,689 602,989 Data processing 436,886 243,280 1,398,886 737,475 Marketing 78,408 133,085 317,576 477,885 Directors' fees 95,700 76,950 286,300 215,550 Telecommunication services 54,323 67,199 192,575 205,598 FDIC insurance premium expense 103,302 105,462 307,068 295,831 Professional fees 136,324 107,384 418,970 287,391 Other noninterest expenses 505,105 478,618 1,564,767 1,471,068 Total noninterest expense 4,697,079 4,227,500 13,771,651 12,069,151 Income before income taxes 5,362,582 4,841,863 15,196,355 12,194,654 Income tax expense 1,193,500 1,093,500 3,440,000 2,667,000 NET INCOME $ 4,169,082 $ 3,748,363 $ 11,756,355 $ 9,527,654 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 1.53 $ 1.37 $ 4.32 $ 3.47 Net income $ 1.53 $ 1.37 $ 4.32 $ 3.47

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has twelve full-service banking locations and one loan production office within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County and Wicomico County, Maryland, Accomack County and Northampton County, Virginia and Sussex County, Delaware.

