Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / December 26, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the third quarter 2025 ("3Q25") of $4.2 million, or $1.53 per share compared to net income of $3.9 million, or $1.42 per share for the second quarter of 2025 ("2Q25"), and net income of $3.7 million, or $1.37 per share for the third quarter of 2024 ("3Q24"). Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $11.8 million or $4.32 per share, compared to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 of $9.5 million, or $3.47 per share.
The Company also announced that is has adopted and received non-objection from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (the "Federal Reserve") for a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (approximately 271,438 shares). The new repurchase program will expire on December 31, 2026, unless extended by the Board of Directors pursuant to further non-objection from the Federal Reserve. Repurchases may be made in the open market, through private transactions, or under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, at the Company's discretion. The amount and timing will depend on market conditions, share availability, stock price, capital needs, and financial performance.
2025 Third Quarter and Year to Date Highlights
Increasing Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") - The Company reported ROAA of 1.64% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 1.59% for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, ROAA was 1.63% when compared to 1.47% for 2024 for the same period in 2024.
Net Interest Income ("NII") Improvement - NII for the third quarter of 2025 improved $510 thousand or 5.8%, when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Year-to-date NII for 2025 was $26.1 million and is $3.9 million, or 17.6% higher than in 2024. For 2025, higher interest income coupled with lower cost of funds resulted in a net interest margin of 3.79% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.47% for the same period in 2024.
Deposit and Loan Growth - Strategic initiatives have driven both deposit and loan growth over the past 12 months. Average deposit balances increased 6.0% while average loans grew 8.2% in third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.
Strong and Stable Liquidity and Capital - The Company's liquidity ratio (cash and unencumbered debt securities/total deposits) was 34.59% as of September 30, 2025, as compared to 32.65% as of September 30, 2024. The leverage ratio, Tier 1 Capital to average assets, was 13.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 12.86% for the same period in 2024.
Stock Repurchase Program - The Company's existing stock repurchase program has been fulfilled which resulted in the repurchase of 300,050 shares of common stock since September 2011. The new stock repurchase program authorizes the Company to repurchase up to 10% of its outstanding common stock which is approximately 271,438 shares.
Chief Executive Officer and President, M. Dean Lewis commented, "Seasonal economic activity on the Delmarva Peninsula drove strong deposit growth this quarter and contributed to the Bank surpassing $1 billion in total assets for the first time in our history. Reaching this milestone reflects the strategic and profitable growth we've achieved. As a result of well-managed growth and strong financial performance, we have been able to complete the current stock repurchase program and initiate a new repurchase program for up to 10% of common shares outstanding. This stock repurchase program underscores our commitment to disciplined capital management and returning value to our stockholders, while maintaining the capital strength necessary to support continued growth and meet regulatory requirements."
Quarterly Results of Operations
Quarterly net income was $4.2 million for 3Q25, as compared to $3.9 million for 2Q25 and $3.7 million for 3Q24. A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Net interest income
$
9,236,650
$
8,133,679
$
8,726,865
13.6
%
5.8
%
Provision for credit losses
400,000
-
401,000
-
(0.2
)
Noninterest income
1,223,011
935,684
959,886
30.7
27.4
Noninterest expense
4,697,079
4,227,500
4,361,189
11.1
7.7
Income before income taxes
5,362,582
4,841,863
4,924,562
10.8
8.9
Income tax expense
1,193,500
1,093,500
1,061,500
9.1
12.4
Net income
$
4,169,082
$
3,748,363
$
3,863,062
6.4
%
7.9
%
Yield on earning assets
4.99
%
4.78
%
5.01
%
21
bp
(1
)bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.79
1.92
1.80
(13
)
(1
)
Net interest margin
3.84
3.58
3.84
26
-
Return on average assets
1.64
1.59
1.61
5
3
Return on average equity
13.27
13.43
12.84
(16
)
43
Efficiency ratio
44.89
%
46.60
%
45.02
%
(171
)bp
(13
)bp
Net interest income increased $510 thousand, or 5.8% in 3Q25, as compared to 2Q25, due to increases in interest income on deposits with other banks of $278 thousand, interest on investment securities of $239 thousand and interest and fee income on loans of $97 thousand. The improvement in interest income was primarily due to increases in the average balance of deposits with other banks of $28.5 million and investment securities of $16.6 million. The higher interest income on loans in 3Q25 was due to a combination of higher average balances in residential real estate loans of $4.1 million, and an improved yield on commercial real estate loans of 4 bps. Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 13.6% in 3Q25, as compared to 3Q24, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $49.2 million coupled with an increase in loan yields by 28 bps. In addition, the average balance on investment securities increased $27.4 million and the average yield on these securities improved 74 bps.
Provision expense for credit losses was $400 thousand for 3Q25, compared to $401 thousand for 2Q25 and $0 for 3Q24.Loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.15% at the end of 3Q25, when compared to 0.89% at the end of 2Q25 and 0.65% at the end of 3Q24. The decrease in loans past due 30 days or more when compared to 2Q25, was the result of one loan in the amount of $4.5 million which became current in 3Q25. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded three charge-offs totaling $98 thousand. These charge-offs are long standing credits with minimal balances and had a positive impact on the improved credit metrics when compared to 3Q24, along with overall enhanced workout efforts by the Company's credit department during 2025.
Noninterest income increased in 3Q25 by $263 thousand, or 27.4%, as compared to 2Q25, and increased $287 thousand, or 30.7%, as compared to 3Q24. The increase in 3Q25 when compared to both the 2Q25 and 3Q24 was primarily due to the sale of an equity investment by the Company that resulted in a gain of $243 thousand. In addition, the purchase of $5 million in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") in 2Q25 provided higher noninterest income in 3Q25 when compared to prior quarters.
Noninterest expense increased by $336 thousand, or 7.7% in 3Q25, as compared to 2Q25. The increase was primarily related to higher employee benefits costs of $259 thousand, along with higher salaries and wages expense of $96 thousand. The increase in employee benefits in 3Q25 consisted of higher health insurance claims, payroll taxes and non-qualified deferred compensation expense. Noninterest expenses increased in 3Q25 by $470 thousand, or 11.1%, as compared to 3Q24, which primarily related to higher data processing costs due to a core conversion upgrade in late 2024, higher salaries to remain competitive in the current labor market, and the addition of a new branch in Cape Charles, Virginia which increased overall operating costs.
Quarterly per share data and repurchase of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.53
$
1.37
$
1.42
11.9
%
8.0
%
Dividends paid per common share
0.37
0.36
0.37
2.8
-
Dividend payout ratio
24.16
26.20
26.07
(7.8
)
(7.3
)
Book value per common share at period end
47.06
42.16
45.17
11.6
4.2
Book value per common share excluding OCI
48.94
44.86
47.84
9.1
2.3
Market value at period end
$
56.00
$
48.99
$
55.00
14.3
%
1.8
%
Number of shares repurchased
7,500
14,904
119
(7,404
)
7,381
Repurchase amount
$
394,275
$
658,757
$
5,968
(40.1
)%
6,506.5
%
Average repurchase price
$
52.57
$
44.20
$
50.15
18.9
%
4.8
%
Year to Date Results of Operations
Net income was $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.2 million, or 23.3%. A summary of the year-to-date results of operations are included in the table and comments below.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Results of Operations
Net interest income
$
9,236,650
$
8,133,679
13.6
%
$
26,100,016
$
22,187,674
17.6
%
Provision for credit losses
400,000
-
-
1,200,000
550,000
118.2
Noninterest income
1,223,011
935,684
30.7
4,067,990
2,626,131
54.9
Noninterest expense
4,697,079
4,227,500
11.1
13,771,651
12,069,151
14.1
Income before income taxes
5,362,582
4,841,863
10.8
15,196,355
12,194,654
24.6
Income tax expense
1,193,500
1,093,500
9.1
3,440,000
2,657,000
29.5
Net income
$
4,169,082
$
3,748,363
11.2
%
$
11,756,355
$
9,537,654
23.3
%
Yield on earning assets
4.99
%
4.78
%
21
bp
4.95
%
4.67
%
28
bp
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
1.79
1.92
(13
)
1.80
1.88
(8
)
Net interest margin
3.84
3.58
26
3.79
3.47
32
Return on average assets
1.64
1.59
5
1.63
1.47
16
Return on average equity
13.27
13.43
(16
)
13.03
11.72
131
Efficiency ratio
44.89
%
46.60
%
(171
)bp
45.65
%
47.92
%
(227
)bp
Net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 17.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to same period last year, and was attributable to increases in interest income from loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits and lower interest income on deposits with other banks. The average balance of loans in 2025 increased $57.5 million and total loan yields improved 21 bps, when compared to 2024. In addition, the average balance of investment securities increased $18.5 million, and yields improved 59 bps, when compared to the prior year. Deposit costs increased $407 thousand, or 5.4%, in the first nine months of 2025, the result of growth in average interest-bearing deposits of $51.1 million and partially offset by a 12 bps reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing deposits.
The allowance for credit losses was 0.73% of total loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to 0.63% as of September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, of $1.2 million was the result of loan growth, aging within the loan portfolio and the updated change to the qualitative factors in the CECL model in 2025.
Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased by $1.4 million, or 54.9%, as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the sale of excess land adjacent to bank property in 2025, which resulted in a gain of $1.9 million. The increase related to the gain on sale was partially offset by lower net BOLI income of $444 thousand related to death insurance proceeds received in 2024, and an increase in realized losses of $394 thousand in 2025 due to the sale of certain investment securities as part of a swap loss trade. Other sources of noninterest income improved in 2025, compared to 2024, related to debit card interchange fees and other banking service charges.
Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased $1.7 million, or 14.1% as compared to the same period in 2024, and is primarily the result of increased costs for data processing of $661 thousand, salary and wages of $649 thousand and employee benefits of $153 thousand. The increase in data processing expense was related to a core system conversion in 4Q24. Higher compensation and employee benefit expenses related to talent acquisition and higher salaries and wages paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Other operating costs increased by $239 thousand, which related to increases in professional fees, statement and postage expenses, and the addition of the Cape Charles, Virginia branch in the second quarter of 2025 which increased overall operation costs.
Per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period are included in the following table.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Per Share Data
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.53
$
1.37
11.9
%
$
4.32
$
3.47
24.5
%
Dividends paid per common share
0.37
0.36
2.8
1.10
1.06
3.8
Market value at period end
$
56.00
$
48.99
14.3
%
$
56.00
$
48.99
14.3
%
Book value per common share at period end
$
47.06
$
42.16
11.6
%
$
47.06
$
42.16
11.6
%
Book value per common share excluding OCI
$
48.94
$
44.86
9.1
%
$
48.94
$
44.86
9.1
%
Dividend payout ratio
24.16
%
26.20
%
(204.4
)bp
25.48
%
39.41
%
(1,392.8
)bp
Number of shares repurchased
7,500
14,904
(49.7
)%
11,360
27,358
(58.5
)%
Repurchase amount
394,275
658,757
(40.1
)
$
583,552
$
1,218,804
(52.1
)
Average repurchase price
52.57
44.20
18.9
%
$
51.37
$
44.55
15.3
%
Financial Condition
Core deposits, deposit insurance, liquidity and capital remain an area of focus for the Company and the entire banking industry. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be well capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) as of September 30, 2025. The Company's financial condition at quarter end or for the quarter ended is summarized in the table and comments that follow.
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Financial Condition
Assets
$
1,014,553,046
$
960,036,763
$
968,447,227
5.7
%
4.8
%
Cash and unencumbered debt securities
305,206,210
274,770,147
254,574,943
11.1
19.9
Loans
643,501,899
593,282,065
645,435,644
8.5
(0.3
)
Deposits
882,229,278
841,681,720
841,657,576
4.8
4.8
Interest-bearing deposits
624,582,987
573,014,618
591,756,470
9.0
5.5
Stockholders' equity
$
127,726,914
$
114,938,427
$
122,940,229
11.1
%
3.9
%
Common stock outstanding
2,714,376
2,753,894
2,721,876
(39,518
)
(7,500
)
Stockholders' equity / assets
12.59
%
11.97
%
12.69
%
62
bp
(11
)bp
Average assets
$
1,001,754,848
$
943,588,541
$
954,686,841
6.2
%
4.9
%
Average loans
646,134,164
596,968,941
643,082,312
8.2
0.5
Average deposits
873,171,981
823,712,553
830,206,285
6.0
5.2
Average stockholders' equity
$
124,623,010
$
111,652,193
$
120,687,564
11.6
%
3.3
%
Average stockholders' equity / assets
12.28
%
11.83
%
12.46
%
45
bp
(18
)bp
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
13.26
%
12.86
%
13.64
%
40
bp
(38
)bp
The Company's deposits increased $40.6 million, or 4.8% when compared to the end of 2Q25. The Company usually experiences peak deposit balances at the end of the third quarter due to the seasonal tourism economy in our markets. The Company's deposits increased by $40.5 million, or 4.8% when compared to the end of 3Q24. The increase in deposits since last year has been the result of concerted efforts to grow core deposit relationships within current and newly expanded markets, such as Northampton County, Virginia.
The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits, defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of 3Q25, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $223.0 million, which represents 25.3% of total deposits, as compared to $207.8 million or 24.7% as of 2Q25 and $233.2 million or 27.7% of total deposits as of 3Q24. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositor's access to multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network were $157.3 million as of 3Q25, as compared to $131.2 million and $122.2 million as of 2Q25 and 3Q24, respectively.
On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of 3Q25 and equaled 34.6% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Liquidity
Cash and unencumbered debt securities / total deposits
34.59
%
32.65
%
30.25
%
194
bp
435
bp
Debt securities pledged / total debt securities
9.15
12.22
10.54
(307
)
(139
)
Loans / deposits
72.94
70.49
76.69
245
(375
)
Average loans / average deposits
74.00
72.47
77.46
153
(346
)
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits
29.20
31.92
29.69
(272
)
(49
)
Non-maturity deposits / total deposits
54.71
52.70
54.55
201
16
Time deposits / total deposits
16.08
%
15.38
%
15.76
%
70
bp
32
bp
Noncore funding sources are available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank can borrow up to $241.7 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are collateral for public deposits.
Loans and Asset Quality
Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during for the first nine months of 2025 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $13.4 million, or 2.1%, since December 31, 2024. Loan growth of $50.2 million, or 8.5%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Loan originations and maturities within the current interest rate environment over the last 12 months have expanded the yield on loans from 5.38% in 3Q24 to 5.66% in 3Q25. Loan yields increased 1 bps in 3Q25 as compared to 2Q25.
Overall loan performance remains strong despite inflation and a high-interest rate environment. Credit quality metrics at the end of 3Q25 significantly improved due to one borrowing relationship of $4.5 million that was current as of September 30, 2025, but was over 30 days past due as of June 30, 2025. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Prior
Prior
Asset Quality Data
Allowance for credit losses / total loans
0.73
%
0.63
%
0.73
%
10
bp
-bp
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans
0.02
(0.01
)
0.01
-
1
Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans
0.15
0.64
0.89
(49
)
(74
)
Non-accrual loans / total loans
0.19
%
0.05
%
0.18
%
14
bp
1
bp
Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at period end and consolidated statements of income for the periods ended are presented below.
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2025
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
5,806,902
$
5,780,779
$
30,736,931
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
100,206,048
74,169,942
100,294,437
Cash and cash equivalents
106,012,950
79,950,721
131,031,368
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
200,617,237
159,645,861
161,959,717
Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)
18,638,879
26,075,849
34,025,737
Equity securities, at fair value
552,133
748,833
748,833
Restricted securities
675,800
616,300
616,300
Loans held for investment
643,501,899
630,104,443
593,282,065
Less: allowance for credit losses
(4,636,031
)
(3,909,921
)
(3,741,354
)
Loans, net
638,865,868
626,194,522
589,540,711
Accrued interest receivable
2,500,425
2,724,206
2,216,661
Prepaid expenses
513,022
670,623
427,381
Other real estate owned, net
-
-
392,206
Premises and equipment, net
16,283,151
12,895,314
12,996,732
Computer software, net
97,697
142,306
138,482
Deferred income taxes, net
1,259,112
3,421,606
2,379,786
Bank owned life insurance and annuities
27,930,725
22,238,791
22,071,866
Other assets
606,047
1,606,645
1,490,983
Total assets
$
1,014,553,046
$
936,931,577
$
960,036,763
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
257,646,291
$
244,885,756
$
268,667,102
Interest-bearing deposits
624,582,987
573,512,049
573,014,618
Total deposits
882,229,278
818,397,805
841,681,720
Accrued interest payable
640,923
691,374
728,709
Accrued expenses
1,182,624
1,011,503
563,237
Deferred compensation and supplemental retirement benefits
1,461,879
1,341,748
1,223,129
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
950,247
574,247
513,347
Other liabilities
361,181
404,918
388,194
Total liabilities
886,826,132
822,421,595
845,098,336
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000
2,712,011
2,725,736
2,726,536
Additional paid in capital
208,281
909,513
945,109
Retained earnings
129,933,753
121,173,185
118,633,925
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred income tax
(5,127,131
)
(10,298,452
)
(7,367,143
)
Total stockholders' equity
127,726,914
114,509,982
114,938,427
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,014,553,046
$
936,931,577
$
960,036,763
Period-end common shares outstanding
2,714,376
2,725,736
2,726,536
Book value per common share
$
47.06
$
42.01
$
42.16
Calvin B. Taylor Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
9,212,728
$
8,095,537
$
27,026,435
$
23,689,379
Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Treasury and government agency debt securities
840,286
493,950
2,200,882
1,524,088
Mortgage-backed debt securities
929,595
668,685
2,474,959
1,837,673
State and municipal debt securities
85,655
98,281
270,199
297,100
Interest on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
921,017
1,461,829
2,113,866
2,418,586
Total interest income
11,989,281
10,818,282
34,086,341
29,766,826
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
2,752,631
2,684,603
7,986,325
7,579,152
Total interest expense
2,752,631
2,684,603
7,986,325
7,579,152
NET INTEREST INCOME
9,236,650
8,133,679
26,100,016
22,187,674
Provision for credit losses
400,000
-
1,200,000
550,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
8,836,650
8,133,679
24,900,016
21,637,674
NONINTEREST INCOME
Debit card interchange fees, net
222,456
200,139
646,055
572,446
Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net
172,384
196,599
527,344
552,735
Merchant payment processing, net
142,091
154,567
282,663
316,532
Service charges on deposit accounts, net
42,027
57,946
127,099
169,972
Income (loss) from bank owned life insurance annuities
260,867
207,287
682,466
342,538
Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds
-
-
-
783,787
Dividends
11,107
11,250
44,378
46,780
Loss on disposition of investment securities
(4,187
)
(2,098
)
(765,120
)
(370,919
)
Gain on disposition of fixed assets
15,400
-
1,952,838
-
Other noninterest income
360,866
121,152
570,267
212,260
Total noninterest income
1,223,011
935,684
4,067,990
2,626,131
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
2,072,766
1,859,963
5,969,568
5,320,246
Employee benefits
703,448
682,282
1,789,220
1,636,191
Occupancy expense
279,614
272,333
879,032
818,927
Furniture and equipment expense
231,203
200,944
647,689
602,989
Data processing
436,886
243,280
1,398,886
737,475
Marketing
78,408
133,085
317,576
477,885
Directors' fees
95,700
76,950
286,300
215,550
Telecommunication services
54,323
67,199
192,575
205,598
FDIC insurance premium expense
103,302
105,462
307,068
295,831
Professional fees
136,324
107,384
418,970
287,391
Other noninterest expenses
505,105
478,618
1,564,767
1,471,068
Total noninterest expense
4,697,079
4,227,500
13,771,651
12,069,151
Income before income taxes
5,362,582
4,841,863
15,196,355
12,194,654
Income tax expense
1,193,500
1,093,500
3,440,000
2,667,000
NET INCOME
$
4,169,082
$
3,748,363
$
11,756,355
$
9,527,654
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
1.53
$
1.37
$
4.32
$
3.47
Net income
$
1.53
$
1.37
$
4.32
$
3.47
