Pasadena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) - Lions International will ring in the New Year with a vibrant celebration of service and unity during the 137th Rose Parade presented by Honda. This year's theme, "The Magic in Teamwork," perfectly captures the spirit that drives Lions and Leos around the world as they come together to make a difference through humanitarian service.





The 2026 Lions International Rose Parade float is titled "In Harmony We Serve".

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9869/278846_lionsintl.jpg

Lions believe there is truly something magical about coming together to achieve a greater goal. Whether providing vision screenings for children, supporting communities after devastating wildfires, feeding families in need, or empowering young people to lead through service, Lions are united by a core value that compassion and teamwork can change lives. That powerful spirit inspired this year's Lions International Rose Parade float, "In Harmony We Serve."

More than a float, "In Harmony We Serve" is a living tribute to the countless moments when Lions bring comfort, hope, and strength to communities everywhere.

"Lions and Leos around the world show us the true power of teamwork," said Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh. "Our 2026 Rose Parade float brings that impact to life-four lions representing collaboration and thousands of flowers standing for the kindness and service of 1.4 million members in more than 50,000 clubs. Together, we're proving that when we unite, we can bring hope and service to those who need it most."

The Lions International float features the return of four young lions, first introduced during the 2025 Rose Parade, rowing together - a fun but powerful reminder that when service-minded individuals move forward side by side, they can achieve anything.

Behind them stands a log cabin proudly flying the Lions flag, symbolizing resilience and the strength of communities rebuilding after catastrophic emergencies. For example, when the Easton Fires in Altadena destroyed businesses, homes, and lives, Lions were there to help with recovery efforts. Volunteers remained long after other relief efforts had ended. Lions not only care about their communities, they are an integral part of them.

Riders on the "In Harmony We Serve" float include:

A.P. Singh, Lions Clubs International President

Sangeeta Jatia, Lions Clubs International Past International Director

Isabella Flores, 2025 Lion Student Speaker Contest Winner

Jaiden Ford, MD 4 2025 Leo of the Year Honoree

Watch the Lions International float live in action beginning at 8 a.m. PST, on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Find more ways to watch on the Tournament of Roses website.

To join in on the magic of service and find a Lions club near you, visit www.lionsclubs.org.

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278846

Source: Lions International