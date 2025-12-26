Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a technology-focused investment firm at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's activities.

On September 16, 2025, the Company finalized its acquisition of Agilitas Advisory Corp. (Agilitas). Pursuant to the definitive agreement with Agilitas, the Company did not achieve the required financial milestone required to retain the Agilitas shares, and as such, all shares in Agilitas are being returned at par value to Ron Loborec, the Director of Agilitas. The Company will continue to work productively with Agilitas for due diligence and other services that focus its investments on the future.

On September 23, 2025, and September 25, 2025, the Company announced that it had made a strategic investment in a high growth digital health technology company Genesis Partners Ltd. ("Genesis") subject to a consulting agreement between Agilitas and Genesis being entered into. Mutual terms could not be agreed between Agilitas and Genesis, and as such, no investment in Genesis has been made by the Company, nor will one be pursued.

On November 13, 2025, Data Watts signed a Letter of Intent to Acquire an interest in a Clean Energy Project with Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp ("Kanata"). The Company has not been able to fulfil the contractual obligations with Kanata, and Kanata has agreed to release the Company from its contract. As such, the transaction is null and void and will not result in a definitive agreement between the parties. The Company has not subscribed for any shares of Kanata.

On February 14, 2025, the Company, then known as Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp., announced the execution of a Definitive Agreement with Ali Saheli ("AS") to acquire the assets of the GRID Platform. 2,900,000 shares in the Company were provided to Mr Saheli in exchange for intellectual property and platform revenues. The Management of the Company has determined that the assets acquired will be fully impaired, and no value will be assigned to the transaction in the Company accounts.

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), clean energy, data centers, AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

