Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) - A new luxury real estate developer is positioning itself for a measured entry into Dubai's increasingly quality-driven property market. ALA Developments, established in January 2025 and headquartered in Dubai, has outlined a strategic luxury residential development pipeline valued at approximately AED 1 billion, with multiple projects planned for launch from 2026.





Hassan Raza chairman & Zaman Abbas CEO



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9716/279079_2835fb97e433797e_001full.jpg

Founded by Dubai-based entrepreneurs with more than three decades of cross-sector business experience in the UAE, ALA Developments enters the market at a time when end-user demand, architectural quality, and long-term value creation are shaping buyer preferences. The company's focus is on exclusive, design-led residential communities that prioritise privacy, refined living, and enduring asset value over volume-led development.

"Dubai's real estate market has evolved beyond scale alone," said Hassan Raza, Chairman of ALA Developments. "Today's buyers are discerning, globally exposed, and focused on how a home is designed and how it performs over time. Our developments are guided by that shift."

From Market Experience to Structured Development

ALA Developments represents the formal consolidation of decades of operational and investment experience into a dedicated real estate development platform. The leadership team, led by Zaman Abbas, Chief Executive Officer, brings long-standing expertise across hospitality, retail, consumer electronics manufacturing, and real estate through ventures including Iraz Developments, Star Track, Alfstar, and Kobe Sizzlers.

This diversified background has informed the company's disciplined, design-first approach-anchored in long-term fundamentals rather than short-term market cycles.

"Our move into structured development is a natural progression," said Abbas. "Having operated across industries in Dubai for decades, we understand what creates lasting value. ALA Developments allows us to translate that insight into thoughtfully designed residential communities."

Creek Views Marks First Development Milestone

Creek Views at Jaddaf Waterfront represents a significant milestone in the development journey led by Mr. Hassan Raza, marking the evolution of decades of experience in global asset ownership and management into a dedicated residential development platform.

The project, currently under development, is expected to be handed over by Q4 2026 and reflects a shared vision centered on architectural refinement, spatial quality, and lifestyle-driven planning.

In parallel, ALA Developments is advancing three additional luxury residential projects, collectively valued at around AED 1 billion, all currently in design and planning stages and scheduled for launch in 2026.

Design-Led and Privacy-Focused Living

ALA Developments follows a design-first philosophy, working with leading architects and consultants to deliver residences defined by thoughtful layouts, material sophistication, and timeless aesthetics. Privacy-driven planning, gated environments, and integrated sustainability standards form a core part of the company's approach.

As Dubai continues to attract long-term residents and global investors, ALA Developments positions itself as a next-generation luxury developer, focused on disciplined growth, architectural integrity, and legacy-led value creation ahead of its formal market launch in January.

Media contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279079

Source: Arc Digitech Private Limited