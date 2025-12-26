Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies is seeking to expand in Europe as the EU Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA) reshapes solar procurement and supply-chain requirements. It says its scale, bankability and multi-gigawatt manufacturing track record position it to meet tightening European requirements on supply-chain resilience and traceability.From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies is looking to deepen its presence in Europe as the European Union's NZIA reshapes solar procurement and places tighter constraints on Chinese module suppliers. The NZIA prioritises supply-chain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...