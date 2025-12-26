Repurposed electric vehicle batteries are being used in the energy storage component of a solar and battery system supplying operations at Nissan Australia's aluminum casting plant in Victoria.From pv magazine Australia Nissan Australia has completed the installation of a 100 kW rooftop solar array and a "first-of-its kind" 120 kWh battery energy storage system featuring retired electric vehicle batteries to power part of its production facility in Melbourne and supply two new EV chargers that were installed as part of the project. The Nissan Node project, delivered in collaboration with Melbourne-based ...

