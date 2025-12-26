Anzeige
Freitag, 26.12.2025
DiagnosTear: Massentaugliche Diagnose Technologien!
26.12.2025 19:00 Uhr
SHAANXI HEAVY DUTY AUTOMOBILE IMPORT & EXPORT CO.,LTD: Towards the Horizon -- SHACMAN NEXT-GEN H3000S Officially Launched in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Towards the Horizon," SHACMAN (Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Import & Export Co.,Ltd) officially unveiled its next-generation H3000S platform in Riyadh on Dec. 24, 2025. The event brought together over 300 distinguished guests, including local strategic partners, key account representatives, industry experts, and leading media outlets.

Towards the Horizon - SHACMAN NEXT-GEN H3000S Officially Launched in Saudi Arabia

At the launch, SHACMAN and its partners showcased SHACMAN's strategic footprint and strong momentum in the Saudi Arabia market.

Witnessed by esteemed clients and the media, the next-generation H3000S made its official debut, with multiple models, including the 4×2 tractor and 6×4 tipper launched simultaneously. To further demonstrate real-world performance, SHACMAN announced the results of a 14-day, 4,653.6-km "Ultimate Test Drive" conducted across Saudi Arabia in collaboration with its local partner. Under real-world logistics conditions, the SHACMAN H3000S, powered by the next-gen M10 and WP12H high-efficiency engines, achieved an impressive fuel consumption of 25-28L/100km - a significant 2-3L/100km reduction versus comparable trucks under similar conditions. The results underscore SHACMAN's focus on helping fleets reduce operating costs and improve efficiency.

Furthermore, SHACMAN pledged to continuously expand its after-sales service network in Saudi Arabia and ensure the timely supply of key spare parts, supporting customers in reducing TCO over time.

The launch also featured a live signing ceremony between SHACMAN and its partners, solidifying their collaboration, as well as a case study shared by a client. The ceremony culminated in the recognition of SHACMAN's top 25 clients in the region, followed by a networking dinner and several key account customers were honored with commemorative plaques.

In 2025, SHACMAN reported over 60% year-on-year sales growth in Saudi Arabia, achieving a historic breakthrough. The Next-Gen H3000S, specifically engineered for Saudi Arabia's unique operating conditions, exemplifies SHACMAN's commitment to "tailor-made" solutions.

The launch of the H3000S marks a pivotal step in SHACMAN's commitment to the Saudi market. Moving forward, SHACMAN remains dedicated to empowering local business growth and driving the evolution of the regional transportation industry.

Disclaimer: Manufacturer test data is for reference only. Actual results may vary depending on operating conditions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851906/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/towards-the-horizon--shacman-next-gen-h3000s-officially-launched-in-saudi-arabia-302649572.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
