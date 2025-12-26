Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 26, 2025) - Dunhill Partners, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment and management firm, announced today that it has successfully closed on the acquisition of Commerce Square Shopping Center, a premier, grocery-anchored retail destination located in Brownwood, Texas. The acquisition further advances Dunhill's long-term strategy of acquiring high-quality retail assets at below-market pricing in strong Texas communities with durable tenant demand.





Commerce Square is a 150,459 square-foot, multi-tenant neighborhood shopping center situated on 22 acres in the number-one retail corridor within a 50-mile radius. The property is 100% leased at acquisition and is widely recognized as the highest-trafficked retail destination in Brownwood, attracting approximately 1.3 million annual visits, underscoring its role as a core daily-needs and destination retail hub for the region.

The center is anchored by Aldi, a leading national grocery chain, and features a strong roster of national and credit tenants including T.J. Maxx, Bealls, Boot Barn, Buffalo Wild Wings, Harbor Freight, Hibbett Sports, Pet Sense, Rent-A-Center, and Sherwin-Williams. Approximately 82% of the center's rental income is derived from credit or national tenancy, providing a highly stable and diversified income stream.

"We continue to focus on acquiring well-located, grocery-anchored centers that serve as essential retail destinations for their communities," said Bill Hutchinson, CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc. "Commerce Square exemplifies our investment thesis-strong traffic fundamentals, national tenancy, and the ability to acquire a premier asset at an attractive basis below replacement cost."

Hutchinson added, "Grocery-anchored centers remain one of the most resilient segments in retail real estate. Aldi's presence, combined with a complementary mix of necessity-based, service-oriented, and value-driven retailers, positions Commerce Square to continue outperforming within its market. These are exactly the types of assets we seek to own for the long term."

Commerce Square features a diverse merchandise mix, with approximately 49% of gross leasable area dedicated to apparel, 32% to business and retail services, 26% to service-oriented uses, and 17% to food and beverage. This balance supports consistent daily traffic while also capturing discretionary spending from a broad regional trade area.

The acquisition aligns with Dunhill's broader strategy of selectively investing in key retail centers that serve as community anchors across Texas, particularly in markets where strong local demand, limited new supply, and national tenant penetration converge.

"Texas communities continue to demonstrate strong fundamentals, and Brownwood is no exception," Hutchinson said. "Commerce Square is not just a shopping center-it is the commercial heart of the community. We are excited to build upon its success and steward this asset for years to come."

About Dunhill Partners, Inc.

Dunhill Partners, Inc. is a Dallas-based real estate investment, development, and management company specializing in the acquisition and operation of retail shopping centers across Texas and select U.S. markets. With a focus on grocery-anchored and necessity-based retail, Dunhill targets well-located assets with strong fundamentals, durable cash flow, and long-term value creation potential. The firm is committed to disciplined underwriting, hands-on asset management, and investing in properties that serve as vital hubs for the communities in which they operate.

