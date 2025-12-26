Anzeige
26.12.2025
TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group Inc. and Genesys Info X Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch FUSED88.com, a Next-Generation AI & ASI Driven Management Platform

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 26, 2025 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC Markets:TSPG), a diversified technology, energy, and environmentally sustainable real estate development company, and Genesys Info X, a premier Indian technology firm, announced the execution of a Strategic Partnership and Revenue-Sharing Agreement. This collaboration marks the official launch of FUSED88.com, a revolutionary digital ecosystem designed to redefine Project Management and Human Capital Management through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI)

A Fusion of Business Acumen and Technical Innovation

Under the agreement, TGI Solar Power Group Inc. will lead global business development, sales, marketing, and branding. Genesys Info X, represented by CEO Dr. Viinay Sarikonda, will serve as the technical backbone, overseeing platform development, hosting, maintenance, cybersecurity, and the integration of proprietary AI and ASI modules.

Comprehensive Enterprise Features

FUSED88.com offers Human Capital Management, Financial Resource Tracking, Crisis Management tools, and secure Group Collaboration capabilities, providing an all-in-one enterprise management solution for modern global organizations.

Global Support, Beta Innovation & Custom Development

Currently in Beta Test Mode, FUSED88.com is refining cybersecurity protocols and ASI-driven capabilities. A joint 24/7 customer service and technical support operation has been established across the United States and India. Enterprise clients will also have access to professional IT teams for customized applications and integrations.

India Operations & Global Delivery Center

The India Head Office and Backend Operations Center is located at Cyber Gateway, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana, India. This facility serves as the core hub for AI development, cybersecurity operations, and backend support for global clients.

About the Partnership

The revenue-sharing agreement codifies a long-term commitment to shared success, with both parties contributing to operational excellence and the global expansion of the FUSED88 brand. The governing law of the partnership is established in the State of Delaware.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring innovative patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value. The Company's mission is to create sustainable habitats that enhance the quality of life while respecting our planet.

New Slogan: "Empowering Tomorrow with Sustainable Innovation."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Samuel Epstein, CEO Email: info@tgipower.com

Sales & Partnership Inquiries: TGI Sales & Marketing Division Email: sales@tgipower.com Website: www.FUSED88.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-inc.-and-genesys-info-x-announce-strategic-partnership-to-1121638

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
