Samstag, 27.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Das "Schweizer Messer" für Diabetiker ist da!
Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2025 were $350,811,480 as compared with $322,750,581 on July 31, 2025, and $361,430,563 on October 31, 2024. On October 31, 2025, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.20 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


October 31, 2025

July 31, 2025

October 31, 2024

Total Net Assets

$350,811,480

$322,750,581

$361,430,563

NAV Per Share

$12.20

$11.23

$12.57

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2025 through October 31, 2025, total net investment income was $3,811,647 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $28,025,102 or $0.97 per share of common stock for the same period.


Third Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2025

Second Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2025

Third Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2024

Total Net Investment Income

$3,851,687

$4,015,722

$2,985,301

Per Share

$0.13

$0.14

$0.10

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$28,025,102

($15,775,819)

($2,015,971)

Per Share

$0.97

($0.55)

($0.07)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
