ACCESS Newswire
27.12.2025 23:02 Uhr
New to The Street Show #710 Airs Tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television

Sponsored programming featuring commercials from Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR), HelloAxel.com (private), The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM - Waterless Garden), DataVault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT), and PetVivo (OTCQX:PETV).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 27, 2025 / New to The Street, the long-running global business and financial television platform known for spotlighting category-defining innovators across Web3, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and real-world asset infrastructure, will broadcast Show #710 tonight at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on Bloomberg Television.

The episode features senior executives leading transformational initiatives in blockchain tokenization, oncology innovation, AI-driven drug development, and global infrastructure strategy, alongside sponsored commercial placements from publicly traded and growth-stage companies.

Featured Executive Interviews

  • Pedro Vidal, Chief Revenue Officer, TokenFI (TOKEN) / Floki (FLOKI)
    Discussion on accelerating institutional adoption of tokenization and the buildout of scalable, compliance-ready infrastructure for real-world asset issuance.

  • Amir Heshmatpour, Chief Executive Officer, NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI)
    Insights into NeOnc's intranasal drug-delivery platform targeting aggressive brain cancers and the company's clinical and regulatory roadmap.

  • Panna Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)
    Overview of Lantern Pharma's AI-driven approach to oncology drug discovery, improving speed, capital efficiency, and probability of clinical success.

  • Monika Proffitt and Douglas Anderson, Co-Chairmen, Mataterra Holdings (private)
    Strategic perspective on global infrastructure development, capital formation, and real-world asset tokenization.

Episode Focus Areas

  • Tokenization as next-generation institutional financial infrastructure

  • AI-enabled acceleration of oncology drug development

  • Breakthrough therapeutic platforms addressing high-unmet medical needs

  • Infrastructure investment and real-world asset digitization

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally broadcast business television series profiling public companies, emerging growth platforms, and market-moving innovation. Now in its 17th year and airing Show #710, the program delivers executive-level storytelling to a global audience through Bloomberg Television, digital syndication, and the New to The Street TV YouTube channel with over 4.2 million subscribers.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-show-%23710-airs-tonight-at-6-30-pm-est-on-bloomberg-televisio-1121704

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
