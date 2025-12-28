Anzeige
28.12.2025
Education Cannot Wait: Empowered Through Learning: Santina's Story

An Education Cannot Wait-funded programme is supporting refugee children with disabilities to access inclusive and quality education in Uganda.

MADI-OKOLLO DISTRICT, Uganda, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Like many children in the Rhino Refugee Settlement in Uganda, Santina's life is a story of survival; a tale of overcoming barriers - attitudinal, environmental and institutional barriers - and finding hope amidst hardship.

Santina, 13, draws a picture in the Rhino Refugee Settlement in Uganda. © HI

Thirteen-year-old Santina, together with her mother, five sisters and two brothers, fled the violence of South Sudan, seeking refuge in Uganda. Life in the settlement is far from easy but, for Santina, the real battle started at the age of 6 from a severe health condition affecting her physical and cognitive development. This has presented countless roadblocks on Santina's pathway to learning, not least of which is due to the poor accessibility of the physical environment of the settlement for people like Santina.

Santina's mother recalls the incident that altered her daughter's life. It all started with a high fever and paralyzing the left side of her body, affecting her ability to move. "My daughter could not move outside of the yard on her own. She could not even help with daily chores like cooking or sweeping the floor," says her mother.

Despite these obstacles, Santina's determination never wavered. She started studying 4 years ago in a primary school 2 kilometers from her home. Today, she is continuing her educational journey, thanks to the support of an innovative programme delivered by Humanity & Inclusion (HI) with funding from Education Cannot Wait (ECW) - the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises in the United Nations.

Through ECW's First Emergency Response grant, HI provided essential support, including learning materials - books, pens, crayons, puzzles and games - all designed to enhance her learning experience and boost her confidence.

"I like writing and reading the most. I also like to play football with my friends, and my friends at school are all girls," says Santina. "I am happy because my left hand was weak, but now I can use it."

HI's occupational therapist and physiotherapist collaborated closely with Santina, providing tailored support to enhance her daily living skills. She learned to dress herself and use the toilet independently and improved her fine motor skills by filling bottles, using both hands together. Santina also engaged in activities such as scribbling with crayons in a drawing book, which helped her strengthen her upper limbs and eye-hand coordination.

"I can go anywhere in the school without any problems," says Santina.

The teachers at Santina's school are supportive of her development and attentive to her needs. They make sure she sits in the front row where she can see the blackboard clearly, and they have provided her with exercise books, and learning materials, such as pencil grips and a slant board.

Uganda hosts the largest refugee population in sub-Saharan Africa. This has put pressure on the delivery of basic services. Uganda is also prone to climate-induced disasters such as floods and landslides.

Even with the barriers that she faces, Santina dreams big. "I want to continue my education up to university level if I can. I want to be a pastor in my community," says the thirteen-year-old.

Her journey is a testament to the power of resilience, love and the belief that no matter the obstacles, every child deserves the chance to thrive.

Since 2017, ECW has worked with partners to increase access to quality and inclusive education for vulnerable refugee and host community children and adolescents. Holistic interventions include mental health and psychosocial support; ensuring inclusive learning environments for children with disabilities; promoting gender equality; and supporting students, teachers and caregivers.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852022/ECW_Santina.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empowered-through-learning-santinas-story-302649719.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
