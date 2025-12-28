Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered in Avantor to Contact Him Directly to Discuss Their Options

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2025) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Avantor, Inc. ("Avantor" or the "Company") (NYSE: AVTR) and reminds investors of the December 29, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than Defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, Defendants' representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

During the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by falsely touting the Company's competitive positioning and downplaying the effects of increased competition. For example, during an earnings call on July 26, 2024, in response to an analyst's question about whether Avantor was losing share to a competitor, Defendant Michael Stubblefield, then the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, assured investors that Avantor's "lab business stacks up well against every number that certainly that we've seen," that "we continue to enhance our position," and that "we're really confident in our value proposition and our competitive position." Likewise, Defendants repeatedly pointed to Avantor's purported competitive advantages, such as its digital capabilities, as evidence that the Company would continue to enjoy strong competitive positioning.

Investors began to learn the truth about the effects of increased competition on Avantor's business on April 25, 2025, when the Company reported disappointing first quarter 2025 financial results, cut its guidance for 2025, and announced that Defendant Stubblefield would be stepping down from his roles as President and Chief Executive Officer. Defendants attributed Avantor's weak performance and outlook to "the impact of increased competitive intensity."

On this news, the price of Avantor common stock declined $2.57 per share, or more than 16.5%, from a close of $15.50 per share on April 24, 2025, to close at $12.93 per share on April 25, 2025.

Then, on August 1, 2025, the Company reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results, including a year-over-year decrease in net sales, and further reduced the Company's 2025 guidance-now projecting organic revenue growth of -2% to 0%. Defendants again attributed Avantor's poor results and outlook to "increased competitive intensity," and further admitted that the Company did not expect the competitive environment to materially improve in the remainder of 2025 and weak performance would therefore likely persist.

In response to this news, the price of Avantor common stock declined $2.08 per share, or more than 15%, from a close of $13.44 per share on July 31, 2025, to close at $11.36 per share on August 1, 2025.

Then, on October 29, 2025, the Company reported weak third quarter 2025 financial results, including -5% organic revenue growth (below the guidance Defendants had provided in August), and a net loss of $712 million, which Defendants primarily attributed to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $785 million. Defendants revealed that the impairment charge was necessary due in part to "competitive pressures" that had "meaningfully impacted" the Company's margins, and further admitted that the Company had lost several large accounts.

On this news, the price of Avantor common stock declined $3.50 per share, or more than 23%, from a close of $15.08 per share on October 28, 2025, to close at $11.58 per share on October 29, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Avantor's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

