As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM's loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company's PEL delinquency rates; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements made a materially false and misleading impression regarding SLM's business, operations, and prospects at all relevant times.

On August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report addressing SLM, flagging that, "overall, July [2025] delinquencies were up 49 bp m/m, higher (worse)than the seasonal (+10 bps) performance for July, driven by a 45 bps increase in early stage delinquencies." Notably, TD Cowen's findings directly contradicted Defendant Graham's assurances-made late in the month of July 2025-that Defendants were observing delinquency rates that "really are following the normal seasonal trends we would expect in the business."

Following TD Cowen's report, SLM's stock price fell $2.67 per share, or 8.09%, to close at $30.32 per share on August 15, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

