Sonntag, 28.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
28.12.2025 13:18 Uhr
National Council for Occupational Safety and Health: Launch of the 8th Global Conference on Occupational Safety and Health in RIYADH, SA - 2026

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / December 28, 2025 / His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, announced the launch of the 8th Global Conference on Occupational Safety and Health (GOSH8), scheduled to be held in 2026 under the theme "Sustainable Safety for a Prosperous Future." The conference will take place from 27 to 29 April 2026 at the Hilton Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the announcement, His Excellency also inaugurated the official website of the 8th Global Conference on Occupational Safety and Health, which enables specialists and interested participants to register for the conference and access full details, including key themes, topics, and accompanying activities. The conference continues to play a leading role as an international scientific platform, dedicated to exploring the future of occupational safety and health, discussing global labor market challenges and opportunities, and showcasing the latest trends and innovations that enhance work environments.

This year's conference aims to foster constructive dialogue among experts, policymakers, and industrial leaders by discussing global best practices, exchanging critical knowledge, highlighting the role of technology in improving safety levels, and developing preventive policies and procedures aligned with the rapidly evolving global labor market. Registration Link

The conference will also feature high-level roundtable discussions bringing together leaders and decision-makers, specialized workshops, keynote sessions by international speakers, and an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest safety technologies. Interactive simulation devices and awareness activities will further contribute to promoting a strong culture of safety and prevention.

The accompanying program will witness the launch of the third edition of the Global Occupational Safety and Health Hackathon (GOSHATHON) under the theme "Innovate to Thrive," attracting innovators, specialists, and engineers from around the world to develop advanced solutions in occupational safety and health. Registration Link

In this context, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi emphasized that the launch of the eighth edition of the conference reflects the Kingdom's continued leadership in advancing occupational safety and health systems and strengthening compliance with international standards. He noted that the conference has become a global platform bringing together elite specialists and sector leaders to develop exemplary frameworks that contribute to building a safe and sustainable professional future.

His Excellency added that the conference represents an important milestone in deepening global dialogue on the future of occupational safety and health, while continuing to raise preventive awareness to enhance human safety and ensure the sustainability of workplaces.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain highlighted that strong labor markets form the foundation of stable and prosperous economies, noting that recent developments in work patterns require greater international cooperation to address challenges, enhance worker safety, and leverage opportunities that support the creation of modern, sustainable, and future-ready work environments.

It is worth noting that over its previous seven editions, the Global Conference on Occupational Safety and Health has achieved a qualitative transformation at both local and international levels by strengthening preventive policies, enabling digital transformation in safety systems, increasing compliance with international standards, building strategic partnerships, and developing highly qualified professionals capable of managing risks efficiently.



Contact Information:

PUREMINDS Agency
?????? ?????? ??????? ?????? ??????? | Ncosh
e-marketing@pureminds.tv
+966 55 180 6364
http://goshconference.com/

SOURCE: National Council for Occupational Safety and Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/launch-of-the-8th-global-conference-on-occupational-safety-and-health-gosh-8-in-riyadh-s-1121759

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
