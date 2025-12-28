Réseau Arc-en-Ciel (RAC): Peaceful Voting Underway in Central African Republic as 2025 General Elections Commence, Reports Réseau Arc-en-Ciel

BANGUI, Central African Republic, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting officially commenced today in the Central African Republic (CAR) as polls opened nationwide for the country's general elections. According to initial monitoring reports from the Réseau Arc-en-Ciel (RAC), the nation's primary domestic election observation network, the process has begun in a peaceful and calm atmosphere with no serious incidents registered as of this morning.

Approximately 2.4 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots today to select a president, members of the National Assembly, and local authority representatives. Polls opened at 6:00 a.m. local time across 6,700 polling stations. The RAC notes that voting is proceeding in an orderly fashion even in remote regions and areas previously impacted by insecurity, such as the city of Bambari.

Seven candidates are contending for the office of the President. The incumbent, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, is seeking re-election following his victories in 2016 and 2020. He faces opposition from six other candidates, with former Prime Ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuélé and Henri-Marie Dondra regarded as his primary competitors.

Under the constitution, the presidential mandate is for a seven-year term. To win in the first round, a candidate must secure an absolute majority (50% plus one vote). If no candidate achieves this threshold, a runoff election will be held between the top contenders.

Voters are simultaneously electing 140 deputies to the National Assembly, the nation's unicameral parliament. The parliamentary mandate is also set for a term of seven years.

The legislative field is competitive, with 685 candidates vying for seats. The pool of candidates is comprised of nominees from over 40 political parties, as well as a significant number of independent candidates, who make up nearly half of the field. Political observers project that the Movement of United Hearts (MCU), which held 61 seats following the 2020-2021 elections, will remain a dominant force in the legislature.

