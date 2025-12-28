Kyrgios Secures Dramatic Win at Battle of the Sexes: Dubai Showdown

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Kyrgios powered to a thrilling victory over Aryna Sabalenka at the Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown, electrifying a sold-out Coca Cola Arena on Sunday night.

Following the match, promoted by T-Live, which saw the Australian take both sets 6-3 6-3, Kyrgios was presented with the winner's trophy by Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, former UAE National Tennis Player and President of the UAE Padel Tennis Association, marking a fitting close to a landmark night of sport and entertainment in Dubai.

The Australian tennis star edged past the WTA World No. 1 in a well contested exhibition match that fused top tier athleticism with high energy entertainment. Known for his flair and shot making, Kyrgios produced moments of brilliance throughout the contest, winning over fans with his trademark style.

The match unfolded in dramatic fashion, with both players trading momentum and delivering highlight reel moments. The unique exhibition format elevated the atmosphere, transforming the night into a celebration of tennis, competition and live entertainment.

Speaking after his victory, Kyrgios said, "Firstly this wasn't a win for me, it was a win for both of us. She is an incredible player and she really tested me. You have to remember I'm only one of a few who has beaten the big four - some of the best of all time. And Aryna showed the world that she can come toe-to-toe with me."

"I'll be honest I struggled to sleep last night," continued Nick. "I knew there was a lot of pressure and talk around this game and I wasn't going to take it lightly. I loved it here in Dubai, being here with my friends and in this arena. She made me sweat!"

Sabalenka, responding after the match, said, "I really enjoyed it - I really enjoyed the challenge. It was unpredictable for both of us; I had to adjust my serve and I needed to find the perfect position for my kick serve. It was a really interesting experience, and being here in Dubai - the energy in the arena - was super strong. I hope that people around the world saw it and enjoyed it too, and brought more attention to the sport of tennis."

