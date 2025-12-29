Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
29.12.2025 04:42 Uhr
Orange Lion Sports: Global Runners Gather on Scenic Seaside Route at the 2025 Hainan (Sanya) Marathon

SANYA, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Hainan (Sanya) Marathon got underway at 7:00 a.m. local time on December 28 from the South Gate of the Sanya Beauty Crown. The event drew athletes from 19 countries and regions worldwide, as well as participants from all 34 provinces and provincial-level regions across China, bringing the field to 14,000 runners. Nearly 68 percent of participants traveled from outside the Hainan Free Trade Port to compete.


Running as Discovery: Where Tropical Landscapes Meet Local Character

This year's race retained its signature course design, starting at the South Gate of the Sanya Beauty Crown, with the full marathon finishing at Sanya Bay Coastal Park and the half marathon at Tianya Haijiao Scenic Area. The route wove through Sanya's coastal urban core. Alongside the individual full and half marathon races, the event included team competitions and a "Running Hand-in-Hand to Tianya Haijiao" couples category. Total award funds exceeded 500,000 yuan, distributed across six categories for individual placements, course records, Hainan Free Trade Port-based athletes, couples, teams, and other notable performances.

Extensive safety measures were in place, featuring 253 medical staff, 100 automated external defibrillator (AED) units, 26 ambulances, and three designated hospitals, forming a three-tier system of fixed medical posts, mobile patrols, and route coverage. More than 3,500 personnel managed security and race operations, supported by hydration stations and mobile facilities along the course.

Building a Connected Sports Community

Digital engagement was a central feature of this year's marathon. The organizer issued 30,000 limited-edition digital commemorative medals, each secured by blockchain technology, offering participants a permanent, verifiable record. Runners could claim their medals through Alipay's Jingtan and Ledongli services. An accompanying virtual race was also hosted on Alipay, DingTalk, and Amap, generating an average of 4 million daily impressions and attracting over 27,000 participants, linking physical competition with digital participation.

Yang Yong, General Manager of Events and Commercialization at event partner Orange Lion Sports (formerly Alibaba Sports), said, "The marathon supports Hainan's growth as an international tourism and consumer destination. By connecting resources across the Alibaba ecosystem, we broadened the event's reach and brought together a global community of runners-both on the ground and online-through integrated digital experiences. Together, we celebrated running and reinforced Sanya's appeal as a sports and tourism destination."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852189/The_7th_Hainan__Sanya__Marathon.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-runners-gather-on-scenic-seaside-route-at-the-2025-hainan-sanya-marathon-302649980.html

