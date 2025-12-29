Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelter Hebel: 2026 - das Jahr für diesen Med-Tech SmallCap!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.12.2025 05:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University: XJTLU launches immersive dome cinema

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 December 2025, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU)'s Academy of Film and Creative Technology officially launched its immersive dome cinema, as well as kicked off the fifth MEGA International Creative Media Festival, and announced the establishment of the International Immersive Media Creation Alliance.

Together, the three initiatives mark a significant step in advancing immersive media education, creative practice, and industry collaboration at the University.

A key highlight of the day was the opening of the immersive dome cinema at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang). Featuring an 18m-diameter dome with 8K resolution imagery and a fully enveloping sound system, the space offers a highly immersive digital environment.

The cinema is equipped with a self-illuminating LED display, providing a 110°×180° wraparound field of view.

Professor Qian Liu, Dean of the Academy of Film and Creative Technology, said: "The immersive display environment enables abstract ideas that were previously difficult to convey to become intuitive and tangible. As a facility at the international forefront and a pioneering initiative within higher education, the dome cinema will provide an important platform for cross-disciplinary teaching, research, and creative practice."

Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, added that the dome cinema introduces a new spatial paradigm for creative expression, enabling staff and students to explore a deeper relationship between humans and technology.

Held alongside the launch of the dome cinema, the fifth MEGA International Creative Media Festival was themed "Immersion". Focusing on film, digital media arts and creative technology, the festival provided an international platform for exchange through screenings, competitions, and a themed summit.

New categories for AI-generated content and short-form video were introduced this year. The festival received 1,384 submissions from 14 countries and regions, representing a 67% increase compared with the previous edition and marking a record high. Fourteen teams and individual creators were recognised with awards. The opening ceremony livestream attracted more than 2.07 million views, reflecting the festival's growing international reach.

The themed summit, titled "Immersive Future: Scene Revolution and Value Innovation Driven by Immersive Media", brought together experts from universities, industry, and creative institutions to discuss how immersive technologies are reshaping content creation, spatial experience and future application scenarios.

On the same day, the International Immersive Media Creation Alliance, initiated by the Academy of Film and Creative Technology, was officially established.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Sl4UTnSfY8

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xjtlu-launches-immersive-dome-cinema-302649991.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.