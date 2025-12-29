Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company Name
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|Argo Gold Inc.
|January 14, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AGS
|Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
|January 13, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AS
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
|January 12, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|A
|Burcon Nutrascience Corp
|January 7, 2026
|February 20, 2026
|S
|CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP
|January 13, 2026
|February 17, 2026
|A
|DEFSEC Technologies Inc.
|January 2, 2026
|February 12, 2026
|AGS
|DIAGNAMED HOLDINGS CORP.
|January 8, 2026
|February 12, 2026
|AS
|Destiny Media Technologies Inc
|January 15, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|AG
|EUREKA CAPITAL CORP
|January 13, 2026
|February 19, 2026
|A
|FUTURE MINERAL RESOURCES INC.
|January 5, 2026
|February 17, 2026
|A
|GGX Gold Corp.
|January 13, 2026
|February 17, 2026
|AS
|Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd
|January 21, 2026
|February 27, 2026
|AG
|LDB Capital Corp.
|January 13, 2026
|February 19, 2026
|AS
|Marksmen Energy Inc.
|January 12, 2026
|February 25, 2026
|AS
|Millenmin Ventures Inc.
|January 14, 2026
|February 18, 2026
|AG
|Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
|January 16, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AGS
|OVI Mining Corp.
|January 13, 2026
|February 18, 2026
|S
|REEFLEX SOLUTIONS INC
|January 12, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AS
|Revolve Renewable Power Corp.
|January 12, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AGS
|Rottenstone Gold Inc.
|January 12, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|AS
|TGX Energy & Resources Inc.
|January 12, 2026
|February 26, 2026
|A
|TRX Gold Corporation
|January 9, 2026
|February 25, 2026
|AS
|Taurus Gold Corp.
|January 14, 2026
|February 20, 2026
|AS
|Terravest Industries Inc. *
|January 2, 2026
|February 10, 2026
|AS
|Torq Resources Inc.
|January 16, 2026
|March 5, 2026
|AG
|Transcontinental Inc.
|January 12, 2026
|March 10, 2026
|AS
|Turnium Technology Group Inc. *
|December 16, 2025
|February 13, 2026
|AS
|ZenaTech, Inc. *
|December 18, 2025
|January 30, 2026
|S
|abrdn Asia-Pacific Inc FundVCC
|January 15, 2026
|March 5, 2026
|AG
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
X = Extra Meeting
E = Extraordinary Meeting
