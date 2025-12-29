Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type Argo Gold Inc. January 14, 2026 February 26, 2026 AGS Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. January 13, 2026 February 26, 2026 AS Azimut Exploration Inc. January 12, 2026 February 26, 2026 A Burcon Nutrascience Corp January 7, 2026 February 20, 2026 S CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP January 13, 2026 February 17, 2026 A DEFSEC Technologies Inc. January 2, 2026 February 12, 2026 AGS DIAGNAMED HOLDINGS CORP. January 8, 2026 February 12, 2026 AS Destiny Media Technologies Inc January 15, 2026 February 27, 2026 AG EUREKA CAPITAL CORP January 13, 2026 February 19, 2026 A FUTURE MINERAL RESOURCES INC. January 5, 2026 February 17, 2026 A GGX Gold Corp. January 13, 2026 February 17, 2026 AS Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd January 21, 2026 February 27, 2026 AG LDB Capital Corp. January 13, 2026 February 19, 2026 AS Marksmen Energy Inc. January 12, 2026 February 25, 2026 AS Millenmin Ventures Inc. January 14, 2026 February 18, 2026 AG Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. January 16, 2026 February 26, 2026 AGS OVI Mining Corp. January 13, 2026 February 18, 2026 S REEFLEX SOLUTIONS INC January 12, 2026 February 26, 2026 AS Revolve Renewable Power Corp. January 12, 2026 February 26, 2026 AGS Rottenstone Gold Inc. January 12, 2026 February 26, 2026 AS TGX Energy & Resources Inc. January 12, 2026 February 26, 2026 A TRX Gold Corporation January 9, 2026 February 25, 2026 AS Taurus Gold Corp. January 14, 2026 February 20, 2026 AS Terravest Industries Inc. * January 2, 2026 February 10, 2026 AS Torq Resources Inc. January 16, 2026 March 5, 2026 AG Transcontinental Inc. January 12, 2026 March 10, 2026 AS Turnium Technology Group Inc. * December 16, 2025 February 13, 2026 AS ZenaTech, Inc. * December 18, 2025 January 30, 2026 S abrdn Asia-Pacific Inc FundVCC January 15, 2026 March 5, 2026 AG

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

X = Extra Meeting

E = Extraordinary Meeting

