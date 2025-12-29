Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
153 Leser
Red Gold from Europe: Kick Off the New Year with Delicious Red Gold Canned Tomatoes from Europe in Festive Recipes

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the New Year, food enthusiasts, families and chefs are looking for versatile, flavourful and convenient ingredients to elevate their festive menus. EU and Italian canned tomatoes have become an essential pantry staple, offering richness, and authentic taste to create delicious dishes that celebrate both tradition and modern cuisine.

Enjoy this Saudi-Style Tomato & Chicken Tagine on New Year's Eve!

Red Gold from Europe is the campaign promoted byANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries and co-funded by the European Commission, which aims to educate consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating EU and Italian canned tomatoes into their daily diets.

Harvested at peak quality and processed without artificial additives, canned tomatoes from Italy / Europe are known for their premium flavour and natural goodness. Their long shelf life and ease of use make them perfect for preparing hearty stews, vibrant sauces, and comfort dishes that resonate with Saudi cuisine's love for bold flavours.

To inspire your New Year's feast, here's a simple, flavourful recipe using high-quality EU / Italian canned tomatoes. This dish is rich in flavour, aromatic, and embodies the festive spirit suitable for a special celebration like New Year's Eve.

Saudi-Style Tomato and Chicken Tagine

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans (14 oz each) of diced tomatoes
  • 500g (about 1 lb) chicken thighs or breasts, cut into pieces
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 2 potatoes, cubed
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 cinnamon stick (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • salt and black pepper to taste
  • fresh cilantro or parsley to garnish
  • lemon wedges for serving

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large, deep saucepan. Add the chicken pieces and brown them on all sides. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, add the sliced onions and sauté gently until soft. Add the minced garlic and fry for another minute. Stir in the cumin, paprika, coriander, turmeric, and cinnamon stick. Fry for 1 minute to release the flavours.

Return the chicken to the saucepan. Pour in the canned diced tomatoes with their juices. Add the carrots and potatoes. Cover, bring to a gentle boil and then simmer on low heat for about 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked and the vegetables are tender.

Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the chopped cilantro or parsley and serve hot with basmati rice or traditional Arabic bread.

For more information and to explore the flavourful world of Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes, visit: https://redgoldfromeurope-sa.com

Follow us on:

Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/redgoldeuropesa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropesa

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RedGoldfromEuropeSaudiArabia



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852074/Saudi_Style_Tomato_and_Chicken_Tagine.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682686/RedGoldFromEurope_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682688/footer_comunicati_KSA1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kick-off-the-new-year-with-delicious-red-gold-canned-tomatoes-from-europe-in-festive-recipes-302649842.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
