Red Gold from Europe: Kick Off the New Year with Delicious Red Gold Canned Tomatoes from Europe in Bahrain's Festive Recipes

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bahrain welcomes the New Year, families and chefs are seeking versatile, flavourful ingredients to elevate their festive menus. EU and Italian canned tomatoes have become an essential pantry staple, offering convenience, richness, and authentic taste to create delicious dishes that celebrate both tradition and modern cuisine.

Red Gold from Europe is the campaign promoted byANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries and co-funded by the European Commission, which aims to educate consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating EU and Italian canned tomatoes into their daily diets.

Robust, ripe, and harvested at peak quality, canned tomatoes from Italy and Europe are known for their premium flavour and natural goodness. Their long shelf life and ease of use make them perfect for preparing hearty stews, flavourful sauces, and vibrant dishes that suit Bahrain's rich culinary heritage. Incorporating canned tomatoes into New Year recipes not only adds an authentic taste but also boosts nutritional value and saves cooking time-perfect for busy households during the celebration season.

To inspire your New Year's feast, here's a simple, flavourful recipe using high-quality EU and Italian canned tomatoes. This hearty stew combines the vibrant flavour of tomatoes with warming spices, making it an ideal dish to start the year with health, comfort, and taste.

Bahraini-Style Tomato and Lentil Stew

Ingredients:

2 cans (400g each) of diced canned tomatoes

190g red lentils, rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon cinnamon

salt and pepper to taste

750ml vegetable stock or water

fresh coriander and lemon wedges to garnish

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the chopped onion until soft and translucent. Add the minced garlic and spices (cumin, coriander, cinnamon). fry for 1 minute until fragrant.

Pour in the canned tomatoes with their juice and stir well. Add the rinsed lentils and vegetable stock or water. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 20-25 minutes until the lentils are tender and the stew thickens.

Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with lemon wedges for a tangy finish.

For more information and to explore the flavourful world of Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.bh

Follow us on:

X: https://x.com/redgoldeuropebh

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropebh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@RedGoldFromEuropeBahrain

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852118/Bahraini_Style_Tomato_and_Lentil_Stew.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682686/RedGoldFromEurope_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682687/footer_comunicati_BAHRAIN_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kick-off-the-new-year-with-delicious-red-gold-canned-tomatoes-from-europe-in-bahrains-festive-recipes-302649936.html