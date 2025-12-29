Anzeige
Doppelter Hebel: 2026 - das Jahr für diesen Med-Tech SmallCap!
PR Newswire
29.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
Red Gold from Europe: Start the New Year with Delicious Red Gold Canned Tomatoes from Europe in Qatar's Festive Recipes

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Qatar rings in the New Year, families and chefs are looking for versatile, flavourful ingredients to add warmth and richnesss to festive menus. EU / Italian canned tomatoes have become an essential pantry staple, offering convenience, richness, and authentic flavour to elevate New Year celebrations across Qatar.


Red Gold from Europe is the campaign promoted byANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries and co-funded by the European Commission, which aims to educate consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating EU / Italian canned tomatoes into their daily diets.

Harvested at peak ripeness and processed without artificial additives, canned tomatoes from Italy and Europe are renowned for their high quality and natural taste. Their long shelf life and ease of use make them perfect for preparing hearty stews, flavourful sauces, and vibrant traditional Qatar-inspired dishes, perfect for welcoming the New Year with taste and health in mind.

To inspire your New Year's feast, here's a simple, flavourful recipe using high-quality EU / Italian canned tomatoes. This hearty, nutritious dish combines the tangy flavour of tomatoes with aromatic spices and protein-rich chickpeas-making it a perfect centerpiece for a New Year's celebration.

Qatari-Style Tomato and Chickpea Stew

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans (400g each) whole peeled canned tomatoes
  • 1 can (400g) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric
  • salt and black pepper to taste
  • 500ml vegetable or chicken stock
  • fresh parsley and lemon wedges to garnish

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the chopped onion until translucent. Add the minced garlic and spices (cumin, coriander, turmeric). Fry for 1 minute until fragrant. Pour in the canned tomatoes with their juice. Stir well. Add the chickpeas and stock, bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for 15-20 minutes, allowing the flavours to meld. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

For more information and to explore the flavourful world of canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.qa/en/

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropeqatar

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropeqa

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@RedGoldfromEuropeQatar



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852119/Qatari_Style_Tomato_and_Chickpea_Stew.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682686/RedGoldFromEurope_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682689/footer_comunicati_QATAR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/start-the-new-year-with-delicious-red-gold-canned-tomatoes-from-europe-in-qatars-festive-recipes-302649960.html

