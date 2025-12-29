Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.12.2025
GEEKOM Returns to CES 2026 with Premium Laptops and Next-Generation Mini PCs

TAIPEI, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM will make its fourth consecutive appearance at CES 2026, taking place from January 6 to 9 at Booth 35025 in LVCC South Hall 2. As a leader in the Mini PC industry, GEEKOM is presenting its most focused product launch to date, marking a major expansion into premium laptops while continuing to advance its compact computing lineup.


The centerpiece of GEEKOM's CES 2026 showcase is the GeekBook X14 Pro, a laptop that sets a new benchmark for lightweight design. Weighing just 2.2 pounds and measuring only 0.23 inches at its thinnest point, the GeekBook X14 Pro is positioned as the world's lightest all-metal laptop. It features a 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visuals, vivid colors, and smooth performance.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9-185H processor and equipped with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, the GeekBook X14 Pro handles demanding workloads with ease. Despite its powerful configuration, the laptop delivers up to 16 hours of battery life for all-day productivity. GEEKOM reinforces its premium positioning with a limited-time two-year warranty. For users who prefer a larger display, the GeekBook X16 Pro offers a 16-inch screen with largely identical specifications. Both models are available through GEEKOM's official online store at geekompc.com and on Amazon.

In addition to the GeekBook series, GEEKOM will preview two upcoming laptops at CES 2026. One is a high-performance AI creator and gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 H 465 (Gorgon Point) processor, designed for intensive creative workflows and AI applications. The other is a productivity-focused laptop powered by a third-generation Intel Core Ultra 7 365 processor, aimed at professional users. The model names of both devices will be announced later. GEEKOM continues to strengthen its Mini PC portfolio with the introduction of its 2026 lineup.

The A9 Max 2026 Edition debuts as the world's first Mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 H 465 processor, while the IT13 Max 2026 Edition becomes the first Mini PC to feature the Intel Core Ultra 7 366H. Both models integrate Iceblast 3.0 cooling system for improved thermal performance and lower noise levels, and each is backed by a three-year warranty.

The year 2026 will see GEEKOM's most concentrated wave of new product launches, serving as a direct result of more than 20 years of experience and sustained development in the computer industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2850229/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-returns-to-ces-2026-with-premium-laptops-and-next-generation-mini-pcs-302650001.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
