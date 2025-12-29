Das Instrument 0LC0 US0450552098 AS.G.SPON.ADS/0,25 LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.12.2025

The instrument 0LC0 US0450552098 AS.G.SPON.ADS/0,25 LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2025



Das Instrument 1P80 AU0000111395 PROSPECH LIMITED EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.12.2025

The instrument 1P80 AU0000111395 PROSPECH LIMITED EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2025



Das Instrument 2GF AU000000TER9 TERRACOM LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.12.2025

The instrument 2GF AU000000TER9 TERRACOM LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2025





