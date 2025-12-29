Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2025 01:06 Uhr
Transcenta Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration and Non-exclusive Licensing Agreement to Advance Integrated Continuous Biomanufacturing and Expand Global Access to Affordable Biologics

PRINCETON, N.J. and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transcenta Holding Limited (HKEX: 06628) ("Transcenta Therapeutics"), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration and non-exclusive licensing agreement with EirGenix Inc. ("EirGenix") (TWSE: 6589), a global biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing company.

Under the agreement, Transcenta will grant EirGenix a non-exclusive license to use its Highly Intensified Continuous Bioprocessing (HiCB) platform, including highly productive continuous perfusion and integrated hybrid continuous purification process technologies, along with comprehensive process documentation, know-how, and regulatory support packages. Transcenta will be eligible to receive a substantial upfront and milestone payments, as well as future royalty payments associated with the commercial use of the licensed technologies, reflecting the long-term value both companies expect to create through this collaboration.

The HiCB platform is designed to deliver greater process efficiency, improve process control and product consistency, and significantly reduce cost of goods compared to conventional fed-batch manufacturing process, ultimately contributing to expanded global patient access to high-quality, affordable biologics.

Under this collaboration, EirGenix will adopt Transcenta's HiCB platform to support its biologics development programs and manufacturing operations. EirGenix plans to apply the HiCB platform to serve CDMO clients pursuing intensified and continuous manufacturing solutions.

"We are pleased to share our HiCB platform, a result of Transcenta's leadership in highly intensified continuous bioprocessing, with partners who share our vision of transforming biologics manufacturing," said Dr. Xueming Qian, Chairman and CEO of Transcenta. "By enabling others to implement HiCB, we can collectively advance affordability of and global access to innovative biologics. The proceeds from this and future collaborations will be reinvested to further strengthen our technology platform and advance our R&D pipeline to deliver next-generation, best-in-class therapeutics."

"This collaboration represents a win-win partnership that combines Transcenta's innovation in continuous biomanufacturing and EirGenix's proven bioprocessing and CDMO expertise," said Dr. L.-C. Liu, Chairman and President of EirGenix. "Together, we aim to redefine how biologics are made-more efficiently, sustainably, and at lower cost-to reach more patients worldwide."

About Transcenta Therapeutics
Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in China, U.S. and Europe. Transcenta is developing a diverse pipeline of more than a dozen novel biologic therapies for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta. For inquiries regarding Business Development opportunities, please contact us at bd@transcenta.com

About EirGenix
EirGenix, Inc. is Taiwan's largest biologics CDMO, providing comprehensive services from cell line and process development to GMP manufacturing and analytical testing. With globally recognized quality systems and regulatory approvals, we deliver reliable biomanufacturing solutions to global partners. Alongside our CDMO business, EirGenix is advancing its own biosimilar and ADC pipeline, focusing on antibody therapeutics for oncology and other diseases. At EirGenix, Clients' Success is Our Priority, and we strive to make innovative, high-quality biologics accessible worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.eirgenix.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/eirgenix. For inquiries regarding Business Development opportunities, please contact us at service@eirgenix.com


