DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 109.0811 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4540961 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =----------------------------------------------------------------------

December 29, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)