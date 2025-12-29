Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery: Special Exhibit: Picasso and Lin Xiang Xiong - A Dialogue Across Time

GEORGE TOWN, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery proudly presents its inaugural special exhibition, Picasso and Lin Xiang Xiong: A Dialogue Across Time, a showcase that explores the universal theme of peace through the works of two visionary artists from different eras. Running now till 31 March 2026, this exhibition brings together over 60 works by Pablo Picasso - including lithographs, photolithographs, posters, prints, and select silk pieces - alongside more than 300 paintings by Professor Lin Xiang Xiong.

Picasso, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, lived through two world wars, the Spanish Civil War, and the early Cold War period. His art became a powerful response to violence, human suffering, and the global quest for peace. Far beyond personal expression, Picasso's works served as a public voice against war, using recurring symbols such as doves, bouquets, and human faces to communicate hope and dignity.

"War and Peace synthesise Picasso's vision: lucidity in horror, faith in humanity's capacity to rebuild, create, love, and transmit. At the heart of a torn 20th century, Picasso made art a force of resistance and hope," illustrated Alin Avila, French art critic and curator.

Lin Xiang Xiong's practice, spanning the late 20th century into the present, reflects a world still grappling with ethnic conflicts, regional wars, refugee crises, and humanitarian challenges. His emotionally charged works confront these realities head-on, urging viewers to recognize that peace remains an unfinished responsibility.

"Picasso's selected works were never intended for private collectors. They were created to circulate in society and enter our lives," said Professor Lin Xiang Xiong. "They embody the spirit of 'Art for Peace.' Art is not only to be viewed, it is a platform for social dialogue."

The Exhibition

Rather than focusing on a single iconic masterpiece, the exhibition offers a comprehensive visual narrative of peace:

Le Visage de la Paix (Face of Peace) series, reflecting dignity through the human face

Contrasting images of war and peace, illustrating conflict and choice

Posters from peace congresses, youth festivals, and anti-war movements

Universal symbols such as doves and bouquets, reinforcing peace as a shared message

Together, Picasso and Lin Xiang Xiong create a profound dialogue - Picasso helps us see peace through symbolic language, while Lin reminds us that war and suffering persist today. This exhibition underscores that peace is not a historical achievement but an ongoing global responsibility.

Professor Lin explained, "Visitors to this special exhibit are not just viewing valuable artworks, they are engaging with an evolving visual archive of how peace has been imagined, communicated and shared across time. Choosing Picasso is not about artistic prestige, it is about honouring his example of public responsibility. In moments of extreme conflict, Picasso chose to respond, consistently and powerfully. That commitment forms the foundation of this exhibition."

The special exhibit Picasso and Lin Xiang Xiong: An Artistic Dialogue on Peace Across Time, is held at Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery, Penang and will run from now until 31 March 2026. Audiences of all ages are welcome.

Gallery Hours

Tue - Thu: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Fri - Sun: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Mon: Closed

Entrance Ticket to Special Exhibit

Adult (13 & up): Mykad RM38/RM42 (weekend) | Standard RM50/RM55 (weekend)

Senior Citizen (60 & up): Mykad RM19/RM21 (weekend) | Standard RM25/RM28 (weekend)

Children (13 & below): Mykad RM19/RM21 (weekend) | Standard RM25/RM28 (weekend)

Children (4 & below): Free

About Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery

Located at The Light Waterfront in Gelugor, Penang, the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery is a contemporary art and cultural exchange platform dedicated to promoting peace, understanding, and cross-cultural dialogue. Conceived by internationally renowned artist Professor Lin Xiang Xiong, the gallery spans 8,000 square meters and houses over 300 of his representative works. Since its opening in December 2025, it has emerged as a cultural landmark in Asia, championing the philosophy of "Art for Peace" through exhibitions, educational programs, and global collaborations.

