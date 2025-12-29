DJ Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc (DTEC LN) Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 09:03 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7021 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9056433 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN LEI Code: 2138007XHBINA7L93Q09 Sequence No.: 412824 EQS News ID: 2251712 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

