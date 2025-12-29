DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (MSEX LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 253.5538 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76115 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN LEI Code: 969500E6V09ZKCLMR398 Sequence No.: 412857 EQS News ID: 2251780 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 29, 2025 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)