DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIT LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.8166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 732803 CODE: PRIT LN ISIN: LU1931975319 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIT LN LEI Code: 2138006BVJAJD1VKII17 Sequence No.: 412872 EQS News ID: 2251812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2251812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)