Réseau Arc-en-Ciel (RAC): General Elections in Central African Republic Conclude Peacefully; High Voter Turnout Reported

BANGUI, Central African Republic, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- General elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) concluded yesterday evening in a calm and peaceful atmosphere, according to post-election assessments released this morning by the Réseau Arc-en-Ciel (RAC). The nation's leading domestic observation network reported that the voting process, which closed at 6:00 p.m. local time, was marked by orderly conduct and significant civic participation across the country.

Approximately 2.4 million eligible voters had the opportunity to cast ballots for the presidency, legislative seats, and local authorities. Voting took place at 6,700 polling stations nationwide, with the RAC confirming that polls were accessible even in remote regions. The National Elections Authority (A.N.E.) is scheduled to announce the preliminary results on January 5, 2026.

The RAC's assessment of a peaceful process aligns with reports from international observers, including missions from the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU). No serious security incidents were recorded during the voting hours. Both domestic and international experts have highlighted the high voter turnout as a key feature of this election cycle.

Seven candidates competed for the head of state. Incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, who is seeking a third term, is viewed as the dominant figure in the race, running with the support of the United Hearts Movement (MCU).

Under the current constitution, the presidential term lasts seven years. To secure an outright victory in the first round, a candidate must win an absolute majority (50% plus one vote). Should no candidate meet this requirement, a runoff election is scheduled for February 2026.

President Touadéra's main challengers are former Prime Ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuélé (Union for Central African Renewal - URCA) and Henri-Marie Dondra (UNIR). The ballot also included independent candidates Serge Djorie, Aristide Briand Reboas, Eddy Symphorien Kparekouti, and Marcellin Yalamende. International media analysis leading up to the vote noted Touadéra's strong standing regarding national security and popular support.

Voters also elected members of the National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament comprising 140 seats. The legislative mandate is also seven years.

The parliamentary race featured 685 candidates, nearly half of whom ran as independents, with the rest representing over 40 political parties. Analysts predict the ruling MCU will likely strengthen its position and retain its majority, aiming to exceed the 61 seats it held in the previous convocation. A potential second round for parliamentary seats is scheduled for April 5, 2026.

