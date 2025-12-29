Summary: Alzchem benefits from structural growth drivers in specialty chemicals, nutrition, and defense. The high-margin specialty business continues to gain weight within the group. Major investments in creatine and nitroguanidine strengthen long-term market positioning. Guidance for 2025 has been confirmed, supporting earnings visibility. A strong balance sheet provides strategic and operational flexibility. Specialty Chemistry with a Structural Advantage: Alzchem is not a conventional chemical group, but a highly specialized provider focused on selected niche markets. At the core of its business ...

