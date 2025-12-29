Anzeige
29.12.2025 10:30 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 29

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 24 December 2025 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 89.31p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 92.61p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 110.56p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

29 December 2025


