YPF Luz has started feeding electricity from the first 100 MW of its 305 MW El Quemado solar project into Argentina's national grid, the first renewable plant under the Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI).From pv magazine LatAm *]:pointer-events-auto scroll-mt-[calc(var(--header-height)+min(200px,max(70px,20svh)))]" dir="auto" data-turn-id="77a40078-ad5f-4f65-b2bf-4cba310380ae" data-testid="conversation-turn-674" data-scroll-anchor="true" data-turn="assistant"> YPF Luz has activated the first 100 MW of its El Quemado solar park in Mendoza province, sending power to the Argentine Interconnection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...