Margate, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Belev X today announced that retired Chief of Police and current property management professional Jonathan Shaw has been formally recognized for his 26 years of honorable service in law enforcement following the completion and correction of previously unresolved departmental matters. This acknowledgement includes the ceremonial issuance of his official retirement credentials, marking a significant milestone in Mr. Shaw's career and personal journey.

The formal recognition concludes a multi-year administrative process in which earlier personnel matters were thoroughly reviewed and officially resolved. With these matters now corrected, Mr. Shaw has received full validation of his longstanding record of service, leadership, and community commitment.

"Mr. Shaw's career reflects decades of integrity, accountability, and dedication to public safety," said Belev X Spokesman, Samuel Phanor. "We are pleased to acknowledge this important milestone and to reaffirm the legacy of service he built over more than two decades."

The ceremonial retirement credentialing-conducted in accordance with agency tradition-symbolizes the respect and gratitude owed to Mr. Shaw for 26 years of leadership, sacrifice, and service. The moment also allowed him to reconnect with former colleagues and reflect on a career dedicated to protecting communities across Florida.

Following his retirement from law enforcement, Mr. Shaw transitioned into the private sector, where he has become a respected property manager and security-focused consultant. His professional approach blends operational discipline with a deep commitment to safeguarding people and properties-values shaped by his law enforcement background.

Mr. Shaw's journey demonstrates how periods of challenge can lead to renewed purpose. His transition from public service to private-sector leadership underscores a path defined by resilience, clarity, and continued dedication to community well-being.

About Jonathan Shaw Consulting

Jonathan Shaw Consulting is led by Mr. Shaw, and is a leading provider of property management and security operations services, committed to delivering precision, accountability, and exceptional client care. Leveraging deep industry experience, the company supports homeowners, investors, and businesses throughout the region with reliable property oversight and protection solutions.

