Temas Resources Corp.: New LiDAR Survey Completion Accelerates Planning and Engineering Work at La Blache and Lac Brule

Technology-driven critical metals company advancing Western supply resistance through patented processing IP, strategic exploration assets, and global commercial partnerships.

Highlights

~46.05 km2 of high-resolution airborne LiDAR ("Light Detection and Ranging") survey completed at both La Blache and Lac Brule Projects, delivering engineering-grade topographic data suitable to support future engineering and feasibility studies planning.

LiDAR survey integrates with recently completed HQ diamond drilling at both La Blache and Lac Brule, together with previous drilling campaigns, enabling refined geological, engineering and modelling.

LiDAR will expedite future drilling programs, fieldwork and infrastructure planning .

Assay results from the recently completed drilling campaigns are being processed with initial results expected to flow from January 2026.

181 historic holes (36,614m) will be re-evaluated for Gallium and other Rare Earth Elements ("REE") potential , with re-assay programs commencing January 2026 and results expected in March 2026.

Preliminary indications from historical data review suggest potential for gallium and scandium; however, no reportable Exploration Results for these elements are available at this stage, and further analytical work is required

Historic and recent drill core will support the development of Temas' patented Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") technology , targeting up to 65% in cost reductions and enhanced recovery across critical metals, with initial test results expected in early CY2026 .

Discussions regarding third-party testing of gold, silver, nickel, REE and critical minerals, are well underway and we expect to be able to update the market on these throughout the new year.

VVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that it has received survey data from an airborne LiDAR survey at the La Blache and Lac Brule properties in Québec, Canada. This dataset provides detailed topographic and structural information critical to future planning, engineering interpretation and environmental baseline work at both projects.

The primary objective was to generate a high-quality digital elevation model ("DEM") beneath thick forest cover, suitable for geological mapping, structural interpretation, mineral resource estimation ("MRE"), engineering planning and permitting. LiDAR is a high-resolution, laser-based mapping technique that generates a detailed three-dimensional "point cloud" of terrain surface.

The LiDAR dataset will contribute to multiple technical activities, including:

Enhanced geological and structural modelling

Refinement of planned infrastructure layouts

Identification of hydrological features and surface conditions

Prioritisation of exploration targets and drill vectors

Support for environmental permitting baseline work

Tim Fernback, CEO, of Temas Resources, commented:

"The completion of this high-resolution LiDAR survey provides us with an exceptionally detailed view of the terrain across both La Blache and Lac Brule. This rich dataset materially strengthens our technical foundation for future work, including drill targeting, engineering planning and environmental baseline studies. It further positions Temas to integrate all geological and structural data as we progress toward next-generation project optimisation and value creation."

Mr. David Caldwell, Temas Chief Operating Officer, commented:

"LiDAR at La Blache gives us a much sharper and more accurate state-of-the-art bare-earth surface at the decimetre level which fundamentally upgrades our spatial foundation for everything compared to the coarse government DEM which could have inaccuracy due to tree cover and smoothing of up to 10s of meters. In practice this newly acquired dataset will become the master topographic control for environmental, permitting, geological modelling, targeting, resource modelling and engineering, pit design, haul road layout and pit slopes for each of the deposit areas at La Blache. We have also engaged a re-surveying program for the legacy handheld collar locations which can also have inaccuracies of up to 10s of meters. Together the sub-decimetre quality differential GPS and the new LiDAR coverage comfortably bring our spatial accuracy, precision and understanding to the level required by feasibility level work on this world class vanadium titanomagnetite (VTM) resource at La Blache."

With drilling now complete, Temas will undertake a comprehensive drill core analysis and assay program to refine its geological model and advance metallurgical testwork for its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach ("RCL") platform technology.

Tim Fernback, CEO, of Temas commented:

"La Blache and Lac Brule hold compelling multi-element potential, and integrating our proprietary RCL processing technology into our development work enhances the long-term value of both projects. Early observations of gallium and scandium alongside titanium and vanadium broaden potential revenue streams and provide additional datasets to inform our RCL advancement.

"Temas plans to both license and joint venture the use of this technology internationally now that it has been shown to assist in developing metallurgically complex Gold, Silver, Nickel, Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element deposits. We look forward to progress across geochemistry, metallurgical testing and technology validation in early 2026."

REGNERATIVE CHLORIDE LEACH ("RCL") TECHNOLOGY UPDATE

Drill core from the current and historic program totalling over 40,000 m, will be used to further refine RCL technology development. Testing is expected to commence in January 2026, with initial results anticipated in February and March 2026. RCL is central to unlocking value of our projects and has significant potential application across complex mineralised systems globally. Discussions regarding third-party testing of gold, silver, nickel, REE and critical minerals, are well underway and we expect to be able to update the market on these throughout the new year.

Temas has now been approached by several third-party companies to bench test their deposits for potential RCL application.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr. Malcolm Castle, BSc (Hons), GCertAppFin (Sec Inst), MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd.

Mr. Castle's role as Competent Person is limited to the geological information and Exploration Results disclosed in this announcement. He has not reviewed or reported on metallurgical testwork, processing technology, or economic assessments.

Mr. Castle is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr. Castle is the Principal Consultant of Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

Agricola Mining Consultants Pty Ltd is an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

