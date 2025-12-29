In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the global peak of solar output in 2025 occurred on April 29, at 06:00 UTC, estimated at 539 GW.A new analysis from Solcast data scientists using Microsoft's Global Renewables Watch dataset offers a detailed look at solar generation across the planet in 2025. Drawing from a model based on Microsoft's satellite-derived database of 86,410 commercial PV assets worldwide, the Solcast API was used to simulate hourly production data for the entire calendar year. The study reveals the global peak of solar output occurred on ...

